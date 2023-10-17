Hefty, Great Value trash bags settle recyclability lawsuit. Here's how you can collect.

Consumers who purchased certain trash bags over the past five years may be eligible for a share of a class action settlement.

Reynolds Consumer Products settled an Illinois lawsuit against it that alleged that the company mislead consumers by promoting certain Hefty and Great Value trash bags as recyclable when they were not.

The company did not admit fault in the settlement but agreed to pay up to $3 million and either recreate the bags to be recyclable or remove the claim from the product's packaging within six months.

The settlement has been preliminarily approved with a hearing on final approval set for November 15.

How to make a class action claim

Customers who purchased certain Hefty and Great Value trash bags between July 20, 2018, and August 30, 2023, are entitled to a $2 payment per item, according to the settlement.

If a person is claiming less than six items, proof of purchase is not needed but for those who are claiming seven or more items proof of purchase is required.

A person can claim up to 25 items.

Those who wish to file a claim can do so at the settlement website, recyclingbagsettlement.com. There is a limit of one claim per household, with a max of 25 items per claim, and claims must be filed by December 13.

The deadline to object to or be excluded from the settlement is October 25.

