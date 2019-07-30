Is HeidelbergCement India (NSE:HEIDELBERG) Using Too Much Debt?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that HeidelbergCement India Limited (NSE:HEIDELBERG) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is HeidelbergCement India's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that HeidelbergCement India had debt of ₹3.92b at the end of March 2019, a reduction from ₹6.19b over a year. However, it does have ₹3.38b in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about ₹541.5m.

How Healthy Is HeidelbergCement India's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, HeidelbergCement India had liabilities of ₹9.13b due within 12 months, and liabilities of ₹6.11b due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of ₹3.38b as well as receivables valued at ₹280.2m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling ₹11.6b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

HeidelbergCement India has a market capitalization of ₹46.8b, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution. But either way, HeidelbergCement India has virtually no net debt, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Looking at its net debt to EBITDA of 0.11 and interest cover of 5.1 times, it seems to us that HeidelbergCement India is probably using debt in a pretty reasonable way. But the interest payments are certainly sufficient to have us thinking about how affordable its debt is. It is well worth noting that HeidelbergCement India's EBIT shot up like bamboo after rain, gaining 42% in the last twelve months. That'll make it easier to manage its debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if HeidelbergCement India can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.