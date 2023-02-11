Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) Just Released Its Third-Quarter Earnings: Here's What Analysts Think

It's been a sad week for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD), who've watched their investment drop 12% to €1.75 in the week since the company reported its quarterly result. It was a credible result overall, with revenues of €609m and statutory earnings per share of €0.11 both in line with analyst estimates, showing that Heidelberger Druckmaschinen is executing in line with expectations. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, Heidelberger Druckmaschinen's twin analysts currently expect revenues in 2024 to be €2.37b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to bounce 62% to €0.25. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of €2.37b and earnings per share (EPS) of €0.24 in 2024. So the consensus seems to have become somewhat more optimistic on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen's earnings potential following these results.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of €2.30, suggesting that the improved earnings per share outlook is not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's also worth noting that the years of declining sales look to have come to an end, with the forecast for flat revenues to the end of 2024. Historically, Heidelberger Druckmaschinen's sales have shrunk approximately 3.5% annually over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 4.3% annually. Although Heidelberger Druckmaschinen's revenues are expected to improve, it seems that it is still expected to grow slower than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Heidelberger Druckmaschinen following these results. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at €2.30, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2025, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen that you should be aware of.

