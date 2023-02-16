Heidi Carter found guilty on all counts in 2021 killing, kidnapping

EVANSVILLE — Just after 8:20 p.m. Wednesday, jurors announced they had found Heidi Kathleen Carter guilty on all charges she faced in connection with a reported 2021 homicide, rape and kidnapping on Evansville's West Side.

"Did you reach a unanimous verdict on all counts?" Vanderburgh County Circuit Court Judge David Kiely asked jurors after they reentered the courtroom late Wednesday evening. "Yes," the jury's foreman said.

In all, jurors found Carter, 37, guilty of committing six offenses: aiding, inducing or causing murder, a Level 1 felony; two counts of aiding, inducing or causing rape, a Level 1 felony, and three counts of criminal confinement, a Level 3 felony.

Evansville police arrested Carter on Oct. 19, 2021, after multiple law enforcement agencies surrounded her Stinson Avenue residence. Inside, police allegedly found a severely beaten woman tied to a bed and the lifeless body of 50-year-old Tim Ivy.

The woman survived the ordeal and testified during Carter's trial. She accused Carter of holding a gun to her head while Carter's boyfriend, Carrey Hammond, raped her.

Hammond was shot and killed by Evansville police officers when he emerged from Carter's Stinson Avenue residence holding what authorities thought was a gun.

Kiely ordered Carter to be held without bond at the Vanderburgh County jail ahead of her March 9 sentencing hearing. According to Indiana state sentencing guidelines, Carter could face a decades-long prison sentence.

