Who is Heidi Cruz? The high-powered Goldman Sachs executive and wife to ‘disgraced’ Texas senator Ted Cruz

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alice Hutton
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Goldman Sachs executive Heidi Cruz, pictured in 2016 on Fox News during her husband Ted Cruz&#x002019;s unsuccessful presidential run. (Getty Images)
Goldman Sachs executive Heidi Cruz, pictured in 2016 on Fox News during her husband Ted Cruz’s unsuccessful presidential run. (Getty Images)

Heidi Cruz, the wife of Texas senator Ted Cruz, is reportedly on the hunt for the neighbour who leaked her text messages about their much criticised trip to Cancun during a snow-storm that left thousands without heat or electricity.

“Ritz Carlton Cancun $309 plus tax,” she allegedly wrote in messages passed to The New York Times last week, that demonstrated the family was planning to violate government guidelines and the recommendations of her own husband.

They were later photographed on the beach in Mexico.

But who is the 48-year-old mother of two, who, like nearly all spouses of male politicians, is frequently referred to not by name but as his “lovely wife”?

In 2000, when the pair met whilst working on George W Bush’s presidential campaign before marrying the next year and moving into government positions, Heidi Nelson wasn’t necessarily destined to be window dressing to someone else’s ambitions.

She was born in 1972 in San Luis Obispo, California, to two Seventh-day adventist dentists who worked as missionaries in Kenya, Nigeria and throughout Asia.

When she was 12, she reportedly read an article in TIME magazine about the 1980 presidential election and started to set her sights on a job in government.

After graduating from a liberal arts college she attended Harvard Business School, going on to work as a US trade deputy in the White House and then as director of the Treasury’s Latin American desk, teaching herself Spanish.

By 2003 she was appointed to her ‘dream job’ as director of the Western Hemisphere, reported to National Security Advisor Condoleezza Rice and was considered a “rising star”, according to Buzzfeed.

But Cruz’s husband, who famously insisted that they play A Whole New World from Disney’s Aladdin at their wedding instead of hiring a violinist, had not been so successful in his own career and left Washington for Austin and a role as Texas’ solicitor-general.

By 2004, following two years of long-distance marriage, she made the 1,523-mile move, and took a job at Merrill Lynch, now Bank of America-Merrill Lynch, and later Goldman Sachs, where she worked an 80-hour week as the family’s “bread-winner” and cared for their two daughters, now aged 12 and 9-years-old.

A role she later conceded on a 2011 panel called ‘Women in Finance: Can You Achieve Work/Life Satisfaction?’ was possible only with the aid of live-in help.

In a 2018 profile in The Atlantic, Cruz revealed that she suffered a mental health breakdown over the move and loss of her own political ambitions and was found in 2005 by a police officer, crouched by the side of the road.

She told the magazine: “It was, like, all of this—like, ‘Why am I here? And by the way, I gave up living where my family is to come here, so that I could sit on [the] 290 freeway every week to go work for a company that’s actually headquartered in New York, and I could be in headquarters if I wasn’t here with you.’ I think my spirit just fell to a low place.”

Getty Images
Getty Images

When her husband, who won the Texas Senate seat in 2013, ran unsuccessfully for president in 2015, she took an unpaid break from Goldman to campaign and became his “not so secret weapon”, winning over voters and donors with her charm, and throwing off a high-profile attempt by Donald Trump to troll her on Twitter.

“Everyone loves Heidi,” a prominent Houston Democrat told The Atlantic. “Every time I talk to her I think, You should be running for office, not your husband.”

She was not without her missteps, however, including when she compared her husband’s run for the White House to the fight to end slavery.

But she remained popular. In 2016, The Washington Post even compared her ‘high powered” role to that of Hillary Clinton, who was running her own presidential campaign at the time, and wrote that “...few since Clinton...have demonstrated, as Heidi Cruz has, the kind of political talent and experience of her own to prompt speculation among those who hear her speak that she, too, could someday be a formidable candidate”.

Fast forward to 2021 and her husband Ted Cruz appeared on the conservative podcast, Ruffled, this week to discuss the fall-out from their trip to Cancun and his wife being photographed on the beach in her bikini.

He said: “Heidi is smoking hot, so I looked at the pictures and said, ‘Man, you look great.’”

Read More

Heidi Cruz compares campaigning with Ted to the fight to end slavery

Heidi Cruz tries to 'personalise' her husband in must-win Indiana primary

Recommended Stories

  • Ted Cruz says wife Heidi is ‘pretty pissed’ about Cancun text message leak

    Sen. Ted Cruz said his wife, Heidi Cruz, is upset over leaked text messages regarding their recent Mexican vacation. On Tuesday, the senator said he and his family faced heavy criticism after they decided to take a warm vacation while Texas residents suffered frigid temperatures and power outages, per People. “Here’s a suggestion: just don’t be a——-,” said Cruz in regards to who leaked the messages.

  • It's been 1 year since Trump infamously tweeted the 'coronavirus is very much under control' in the U.S.

    Well, that didn't age well. It's now been one year since former President Donald Trump infamously tweeted that the "coronavirus is very much under control" in the United States. A year ago today pic.twitter.com/VqvlLW572d — Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) February 24, 2021 At that point, a search through the Trump Twitter Archive reveals, Trump had been discussing the virus publicly, but mostly in the context of how China was dealing with it; in those days, Trump was still speaking glowingly of President Xi Jinping's response. The Feb. 24 tweet was one of the earliest references Trump made to the virus' presence in the United States, and certainly his most direct about its potential effect on the country. The comment looks quite jarring in hindsight — earlier this week the U.S. recorded its 500,000th COVID-19 death, and the pandemic remains a serious public health threat, although there are now signs of hope in the form of steadily declining cases and increasing vaccinations. Trump was far from the only person to downplay the risk of the virus in the U.S. in February 2020, but he did continue to send mixed messages about its danger throughout the rest of his presidency, even after he was infected himself. More stories from theweek.comThe MyPillow guy might be Trump's ultimate chumpInvestors say Trump properties are worthless until his name is removedBiden is leaving Amazon workers out in the cold

  • Here's what Trump's tax returns could mean for the investigations into his finances

    Donald Trump has fought hard to keep his personal tax returns, and the Trump Organization's a secret. The Supreme Court just let prosecutors get them.

  • The White House has 132 rooms and its own restaurant. Here's what it's like inside Joe Biden's new home.

    The most famous home in America also comes with a movie theater, bowling alley, and underground bunkers.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene faces a 'bloodbath' of a reelection race in 2022 - if she isn't expelled from Congress first, district organizers say

    The US representative in Georgia is up for reelection in 2022, and her recent actions have put her at odds with Democrats and Republicans alike.

  • Former Bush Strategist Responds To Ted Cruz Calling Critics 'A**holes': 'Buy A Mirror'

    Matthew Dowd said that Cruz needed to have a "modicum" of self-respect and "stop lecturing people."

  • Meghan McCain expressed vaccine envy: The feeling is normal but it can become dangerous

    When the COVID vaccines first arrived, there was relief. Months into the rollout, with millions continuing to wait, there's a new feeling: envy.

  • Wisconsin senator slammed for saying ‘fake Trump protesters’ led riots

    Sen. Ron Johnson is catching criticism for trying to distance Donald Trump from the Capitol mob. On Tuesday, Johnson claimed, “agent provocateurs” and “fake Trump protesters” were responsible for the deadly uprising in Washington, DC on Jan 6. Despite over 200 individuals being federally charged and many of them self-identifying as Trump supporters, the Wisconsin senator said the majority of individuals at the event possed a “jovial, friendly, and earnest demeanor.”

  • Stephen Miller tangles with Florida GOP freshman at House immigration meeting

    The former White House adviser spoke before the Republican Study Committee alongside other former Trump administration immigration officials.

  • Postmaster General Taunts Dems: You’re Stuck With Me for Good

    Jim Watson./GettyLouis DeJoy had a defiant message on Wednesday for those craving to see him ousted as U.S. Postmaster General: “Get used to me.”The comment came after Rep. Jim Cooper (D-TN) asked the embattled U.S. Postal Service chief how long he would remain as Postmaster General—“long time,” DeJoy spat back—during a Wednesday hearing in the House Oversight Committee.That exchange was indicative of the entire proceeding, which was frequently chippy, combative, and fueled by Democratic lawmakers’ outrage over DeJoy’s handling of the USPS at a time of worsening mail delays and difficult questions about the service’s long-term viability.DeJoy’s crack to Cooper made Democrats’ blood boil even more. But he may have a point, at least for now: because the postmaster general is installed by the service’s board of governors—and not by the president—it means that President Joe Biden, or Congress, cannot fire DeJoy even if they wanted to.His removal would only be possible when Biden fills Democratic vacancies on the USPS Board of Governors, which has the authority to hire and fire postmasters general. Confirming those spots in the Senate will take time, though the Washington Post reported on Wednesday that Biden has identified three nominees to move forward.In the meantime, though, Democratic lawmakers are working with DeJoy on urgent legislation to reform the agency’s finances and employee pension burden, even while many publicly call for his resignation.To many Democrats, DeJoy’s performance on Wednesday on Capitol Hill may make that balancing act harder: they found much to dislike not only in what the postmaster general said, but how he said it.“I gotta say—I just don’t think the postmaster gets it,” said Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL), a member of the Oversight Committee who questioned DeJoy on Wednesday about the agency’s delivery standards. “I think it’s time for him to go.”“I thought he approached a lot of our questions with that exact same attitude, which was one of sneering condescension,” Krishnamoorthi told The Daily Beast after the hearing, invoking DeJoy’s response to Cooper. “That’s not gonna fly, man. Not gonna fly.”Wednesday’s hearing was the second time in DeJoy’s short tenure that he has been subjected to a high-profile grilling in the House Oversight Committee. Shortly after taking the USPS’ top job in June 2020, delays and irregularities quickly began to mount—a particularly alarming development for lawmakers on the eve of an election in which more voters than ever planned to vote by mail.Biden to Nominate 3 New USPS Board Members, Opening Path to Oust DeJoyIn a contentious August 2020 hearing, Democrats interrogated the former logistics executive and GOP mega-donor on everything from cuts in overtime hours to the price of a stamp. Questioning from Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) produced a memorable DeJoy response: “I will submit that I know very little about postage and stamps.”By the time House Democrats called DeJoy back to Capitol Hill this week, their worst fears about the USPS delays’ impact on the voting system had failed to materialize. But they still had plenty of questions about DeJoy’s stewardship of the USPS: in October, the USPS inspector general issued a report finding that the changes DeJoy made to delivery schedules and protocol led to the worsening delays. Already battered by the pandemic, the USPS limped into a busy holiday season, and is now providing the poorest service that many longtime observers of the agency have ever seen.Rep. Brenda Lawrence (D-MI), a member of the Oversight panel, was a 29-year veteran of the USPS before she came to Congress. She told The Daily Beast after the hearing that she has never seen the service in such dire straits as it is now: “I don’t think we’ve ever confronted this,” she said.The unprecedented delays are happening around the country. In Washington, D.C., just 40 percent of all first-class mail arrived on time by the end of December 2020—compared to nearly 90 percent the same time the year before. Chicago residents are receiving holiday packages a month-and-a-half late. Lawmakers are inundated with calls and emails from frustrated constituents looking for answers; this week, 33 senators signed a letter to DeJoy asking him to explain the recent delays.DeJoy apologized for those delays at the top of Wednesday’s hearing. “We must acknowledge that during this peak season we fell far short of meeting our service goals,” he said. “I apologize to those customers who felt the impact of our delays"But Lawrence expressed concern about DeJoy’s forthcoming “strategic plan” to get the USPS through this difficult stretch. Though the postmaster general has not revealed specifics, he testified on Wednesday that he will propose cuts to delivery standards, including the standard that local mail be delivered within two days. Democrats believe that would be a disastrous move at a time when the USPS is struggling to compete with private-sector competitors, particularly if it is coupled with consumer cost increases, which DeJoy has suggested.“To say that’s what’s bold and needed… that’s not leadership,” said Lawrence. “He has to prove himself. He heard us loud and clear, that he needs to prove himself.”The Michigan Democrat stopped short of saying that DeJoy deserved removal, and told The Daily Beast that she and other Democrats are working with the USPS on postal reform legislation. On Wednesday, CNN reported that Oversight Committee Chair Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) was supportive of working with DeJoy to pass reforms.In the wake of the new political reality in Washington, the postmaster general has begun to attempt outreach to Democratic lawmakers. Lawrence said that during the last administration, DeJoy did not take her calls or respond to her—but after the 2020 election, they had a “cordial” call.Other Democrats see any charm offensive as too little, too late. Krishnamoorthi said he is supportive of working with whatever USPS leadership is in office in order to pass reforms, but argued that DeJoy should go as soon as is possible.Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA), a senior member of the Oversight Committee, issued a statement after DeJoy’s hearing hailing Biden’s nomination of three appointees to the USPS Board of Governors—and explicitly stated his hope they would remove DeJoy. “These nominations are an important first step toward reforming the Postal Service,” said Connolly. “My hope is the newly constituted Board will do the right thing and bring in a new, qualified Postmaster General.”A majority of the nine-member board would be required to support DeJoy’s removal. Currently, there are four Republican appointees, and two Democratic appointees. If all Biden’s choices are confirmed, Democrats would hold a majority on the board.The Republicans on the Oversight Committee had questions for DeJoy about mail delays, but largely cast him as a victim in an anti-Trump Democratic crusade. Rep. James Comer (R-KY), the top Republican on the panel, compared the party’s concerns about USPS delays—and Trump’s potential role in those delays—to the Trump impeachment investigation he said was predicated on “baseless conspiracies.”Far-right Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), meanwhile, suggested that the root cause of USPS delays was actually the Black Lives Matter protests that took place over the summer, and read articles from fringe outlets like the Gateway Pundit to prove his point. And Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA) raised the unfounded belief in widespread conspiracies about election fraud while saying it was not time to get into “specifics.”At one point, tempers flared when Connolly said that Republicans who voted to object to the Electoral College certification on Jan. 6 had “no right to lecture” anyone on the dangers of partisanship.Democrats left more concerned about the fate of the USPS, however, than the state of things in Congress. “It’s not some theoretical concept,” said Krishnamoorthi. “It’s not some abstract issue, it’s real for every single one of us… I’ve gotta tell you, people are starting to work around the mail, which is a scary concept.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Woman trapped for 10 hours under collapsed backyard awning in frigid weather lucky to be alive

    A woman is lucky to be alive after being trapped for more than 10 hours under an awning in her own backyard when it collapsed on top of her after being weighed down by heavy ice and snow. The incident happened at approximately 12 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 22 in Schiller Park, Illinois, a suburban community in northwest Chicago, when an unnamed woman in her 50’s had gone outside to shovel snow in her backyard and the awning of her home suddenly gave way and came down on top of her, according to the Schiller Park Fire Department. "She was trying to call for help, but being her head was inside of the awning, nobody was able to hear her," Chief Michael Cesaretti of the Schiller Park Fire Department told ABC News’ Chicago station WLS-TV in an interview about the accident.

  • ‘Hard to watch insurrectionist question witnesses’: Twitter erupts over Hawley appearance at Capitol probe

    One account holder called for Mr Hawley to be ‘charged with sedition and locked up’

  • Jill Biden says things get better, including after divorce

    Jill Biden offers comforting advice to Kelly Clarkson, telling the singer and talk-show host who is going through a divorce that things happen for the best and that life will eventually “look better.” The first lady — a divorcee herself — also reveals what she looks forward to when COVID-19 clears up and explains why women should take time for themselves every day, as she does. Clarkson recently brought her show to the White House for a socially distant conversation with Biden in the East Room.

  • USPS on 'death spiral' without reform -chief

    Postmaster General Louis DeJoy: "Too many Americans were left waiting weeks for important deliveries of mail and packages."Postmaster General Louis DeJoy apologized on Wednesday before the House Oversight Committee for the persistent delays in the U.S. Postal Service’s mail delivery – especially during the peak holiday season."This is unacceptable, and I apologize to those customers who felt the impact of our delays."DeJoy and other officials urged lawmakers and President Joe Biden to consider significant reforms to tackle the U.S. Postal Service's precarious finances saying "I would suggest that we are in a death spiral.” DeJoy promised a plan was coming soon.“To confront these urgent issues, our team has been working on a ten-year strategy that will reinforce the Postal Service’s obvious strengths and address our obvious weaknesses." DeJoy, a supporter of former President Donald Trump and appointed to head the Postal Service last year, suspended operational changes in August after heavy criticism over postal delays. Delays in paychecks and other mail deliveries by the Postal Service, or USPS, gained attention last year as a record number of voters mailed in ballots to elect a new president.New Postal Board chairman Ron Bloom said that the USPS is currently projected to lose $160 billion over the next decade and told lawmakers "we can’t just throw money at the problem. We must address the systemic issues plaguing its outdated model." Some Democrats want Biden to fire the current postal board. There are currently three vacancies on the board, which the White House has promised to soon fill.

  • NASA Reveals Inspiring Message Hidden on Mars Rover Parachute (and More Easter Eggs Are Coming!)

    NASA Systems Engineer Ian Clark told the Associated Press he came up with the idea to spell out a hidden note in binary code on the rover’s parachute

  • Holly Hunter Reflects on Her Career in Photos: 'The More I Participate, The More Humble I Get'

    The Oscar winner reflects on her most memorable roles and why she's happiest living out of the spotlight

  • The Simpsons ' Harry Shearer Replaced by Kevin Michael Richardson as Voice of Dr. Julius Hibbert

    Sunday's episode of The Simpsons, titled "Dairy Queen," is the last that will feature Harry Shearer as the voice of Dr. Julius Hibbert

  • Sidney Poitier's Incredible Life and Career in Photos

    The esteemed actor, born in 1927, has broken all sorts of barriers in his long, award-winning career

  • Golden Globes 2021: Andra Day, Anya Taylor-Joy, Daniel Levy and More First-Time Nominees

    See which of your favorite stars are nominated for their first Golden Globes this year

  • Did a Texas Mom Kill Her 2 Daughters and Herself — or Is a Killer on the Loose?

    Nichol Olsen, daughter Alexa, 16, and London, 10, were found dead on Jan. 10, 2019