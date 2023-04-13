Heidi Firkus murder: Evidence from husband’s trial made public

When Nicholas Firkus went on trial this year for the 2010 killing of his wife in St. Paul, jurors and people in the courtroom saw and heard evidence that had never before been made public.

That included audio of the couple’s 911 calls, video of the only time Nicholas Firkus talked to an investigator and testing that police did at the Firkus home.

A jury convicted Firkus in February of premediated murder in the shooting of Heidi Firkus, 25. He told police an intruder broke into their home, he armed himself with a shotgun, and he and the stranger struggled. He said the shotgun went off twice, fatally shooting Heidi in the back and grazing him in the thigh.

RELATED: How Nicholas Firkus jurors decided in hours that he killed Heidi

Prosecutors told jurors that Firkus staged the break-in because he hadn’t told Heidi their home had been foreclosed on and there were going to be evicted the next day. Nicholas Firkus’ attorneys maintained that Heidi knew about the foreclosure and eviction, what he told police was true, and he is innocent.

He was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The following series of videos contains evidence released to the public following Firkus’ sentencing.

Heidi Firkus 911 call

Nicholas Firkus 911 call

Nicholas Firkus interview with investigator

Nicholas Firkus interview with investigator (short version)

Door knob test from outside Firkus home

Door knob test from inside Firkus home

Suspect composite drawing turned in to police

Related Articles