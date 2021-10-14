Heidi Klum’s daughter Leni makes rare red carpet appearance with dad Seal

Talk about a stylish father-daughter duo!

Leni Klum made a rare appearance with her dad Seal on Wednesday at a screening of the Netflix film "The Harder They Fall" and the pair looked simply dashing.

Leni, 17, donned a black mini dress with a plunging neckline and crystal fringe detailing at the hem for the occasion and her musician father stepped out in a sharp outfit that consisted of a long black blazer and slacks.

The pair rarely appear on the red carpet together, so this sweet snapshot was certainly a welcome surprise for fans.

Seal Leni Olumi Klum (Chris Delmas / AFP - Getty Images)

The 17-year-old's biological father is Flavio Briatore, but Seal was married to her mother, model Heidi Klum, from 2005 to 2014 and adopted Leni during the marriage. The former couple also share three other children, sons Henry, 16, and Johan, 14, and daughter Lou, 12. The supermodel remarried in 2019 when she tied the knot with musician Tom Kaulitz.

The teen is certainly following in her famous mother's' footsteps and is pursuing a career in the modeling industry. In December, she appeared on the cover of Vogue Germany alongside her mom and shared a video from the photo shoot set on her Instagram page.

“So excited for my first cover!! I had so much fun on set with @voguegermany couldn’t dream of a better start!!” she wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for being by my side @heidiklum.”

While they were on set, the mother and daughter joined Klum's mom for a fun selfie and it was clear that the family resemblance is pretty uncanny.

Klum is a renowned supermodel so it should come as no surprise that her daughter might catch the modeling bug at some point. In her Vogue Germany interview, the teen said she's been passionate about the field for years but said her mom wanted to find the right time for her to start her modeling career.

“It was only a matter of time before I would try to become a model myself,” she said. “The first offer came when I was only 12 or 13, from a brand I liked to wear: Brandy Melville. At that time I begged my mother, but no chance. Now I understand that it would have been too early.”

Klum also weighed in and explained why she felt the time was right for her daughter to kick off her career.

“Sixteen is a good age,” she said. “If you are allowed to drive a car, you can also have an official Instagram account and show your face. And to be allowed to start with a Vogue cover is an insane privilege.”