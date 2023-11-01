Heidi Klum 'peacocks' at her annual Halloween party

STORY: "I never thought that 22 years later I'd be still, you know, at 50, jumping up and down like a peacock.”

Location: New York

Model Heidi Klum dressed as a giant peacock for her annual Halloween party

treating spectators to a mini performance on the red carpet

The 'Queen of Halloween' has been hosting the Hollywood bash since 2000

(Heidi Klum, TV Personality)

“I wanted that many, many people become one thing. And I thought, what could that one thing be? And I thought the most beautiful is like a peacock, you know, and all the beautiful colors. And plus, you know, when he is not excited, I guess he's all together. And then you have that moment when all the feathers fan out. So, I thought we could give it, like, a fun moment.”

"You know, every year coming up with something surprising, people, you know, inspire people because I feel like this is how creative people all egg each other on. They see something they’re like, oh my gosh – oh, I want to do this. And everyone does these types of things in their own way. But I feel like this is how we all egg each other on.”

Celebrity guests included model Maye Musk, Elevator Boys, Ice-T and Coco

with some costumes more serious than others