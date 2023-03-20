Heidi Klum poses braless in sheer top just months before 50th birthday

Heidi Klum is proudly showing off her body as she approaches her 50th birthday.

The 49-year-old model posed braless for the cover of Vogue Greece's four-year anniversary issue.

Klum, who was deemed the "guest of honor," rocked a sheer, champagne-colored top with a nude skirt and her hair pulled away from her face.

The cover shoot comes just a few months before Klum's 50th birthday.

HEIDI KLUM AND DAUGHTER LENI, 18, CRITICIZED FOR LINGERIE SHOOT

Speaking to the outlet on the evolvement of the modeling industry, Klum said, "I like that there is now more variety in modeling. Back in the day, all the models looked alike, had the same height, the same skinny body, the same hair."

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

Heidi Klum will turn 50 in June.

She continued, "Many different types are represented today. Personally, I like that I have jobs as a model while I grow up."

In another look, Klum posed with her hands on her hips in a nude-colored Chloe two-piece jacket and short set.

Heidi Klum on the cover of Vogue.

Klum stared into the camera, showing off her chiseled cheekbones.

Last week, Klum's 18-year-old daughter, Leni, posed topless in a risqué photo.

Leni was seen staring into the camera with her bra strap hanging off her shoulders as her hands covered her chest in the scandalous snap.

She donned denim jeans and a black belt while rocking wavy curls for her hairstyle to complete the look.

During the holidays last year, Heidi and Leni posed together for an ad campaign for the lingerie brand Intimissimi, which stirred controversy.

"Sexualizing your daughter the moment they turn legal is weird," one person wrote on the post.

Leni and Heidi Klum attend Harper's Bazaar Global Icons Portfolio and Bloomingdale's 150th Anniversary in 2022.

"Very disturbing," a user added.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Leni commented on the backlash that she and her mother received after their mother-daughter lingerie photo shoot.

Leni and Heidi Klum attend Heidi Klum's 2022 Halloween party.

She clarified at her mother’s annual Halloween party that she is not paying attention to the haters.

"I honestly didn’t look at a lot of the reactions," Leni told Page Six.

"I am overall happy with the campaign, and I had an amazing day with my mom. I think the photos turned out great, and we had an amazing time," she added.

This was not the first time Heidi and Leni have posed together for the Italian lingerie brand. Intimissimi posted photos of the two posing together in bras and underwear in October 2022.