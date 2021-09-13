Heidi Klum shares rare pics of son with Seal to celebrate his 16th birthday

Heidi Klum had a lot to celebrate this past weekend.

The supermodel's eldest son, Henry, turned 16 on Sunday and the proud mom shared two photos of the birthday boy to mark the special occasion.

The 48-year-old posted a throwback photo with her baby boy and a rare current snapshot of her son with a colorful sunglasses graphic covering his eyes. The "America's Got Talent" star also sent a loving shoutout to Henry in the caption.

"One more year around the Moon and back ❤️ I love you so much Henry 😃Happy 16 th Birthday ❤️🥳🚀 You have the kindest heart and the biggest SMILE 😁," she wrote.

Klum shares Henry with her ex-husband, singer Seal, and is also mom to Leni (17), Lou (11), and Johan (14). The former couple was married from 2005 to 2014 and Klum remarried in 2019 when she tied the knot with Tokio Hotel guitarist Tom Kaulitz.

The proud mom has shown us glimpses of her happy family over the years but often hides their faces in photographs. In June, she shared the following photo with her two sons and captioned the post, "How did i get so short?"

The same month, the proud mom appeared to cover her children's faces with smiley face emojis in a photo of the family chilling out on a boat.

Last October, the supermodel posted a video of herself working out with her two daughters and the trio were all rocking masks.

In 2019, the family celebrated Christmas together and all of Klum's children cleverly hid their faces while posing for a group photo.

The supermodel's daughter Leni does appear to be following in her mom's footsteps, though, and has been making her mark in the modeling world. In August, the proud mom posted a video of her daughter walking down the runway and over the weekend, she shared a photo of her budding model at work.

"Well done @leniklum & BFF’s🥰❤️ @aboutyoude 🚀It makes me so happy to see you this happy 😃," she wrote.