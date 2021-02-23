‘Heidi’s pretty p****ed’: Ted Cruz complains about friends who leaked his wife’s Cancun texts

Oliver O'Connell
(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)

The fallout from the worst-timed vacation of the year continues, and Heidi Cruz, the wife of Senator Ted Cruz, is “pretty p***ed” at whoever leaked her text messages planning their infamous trip to Cancun while millions of Texans suffered without power or water.

In an appearance on conservative podcast Ruthless, the Texas senator was asked if the couple knew the identity of the individual on his wife’s text group who had betrayed them to the media.

“Yeah, I will say Heidi’s pretty pissed about that, she was actually over at a neighbour’s house yesterday, walking it through,” said Mr Cruz.

Ms Cruz’s texts were first reported in local media outlet Reform Austin and confirmed by others on the text chain.

She complained about her freezing home and invited friends and neighbors to join them for the trip to Cancun noting there was a direct flight, a hotel with availability, and the ability to get tested for Covid-19 before they returned to the US.

Mr Cruz said that his wife had texted a number of friends and neighbours — both Republicans and Democrats who had supported Beto O’Rourke — and that the leak was indicative of “how ridiculously politicised and nasty” things have become.

“Here’s a suggestion, just don’t be assholes,” said the senator. “Treat each other as human beings, have some degree, some modicum of respect.”

He stressed that he and his wife have lots of Democrat friends and said that “people need to laugh a bit and loosen up”.

It is unclear if they have identified the culprit.

Mr Cruz blames “Trump withdrawal” for the media storm of criticism he received after being spotted boarding the flight to Cancun.

When winter storm Uri wreaked havoc across Texas last week, four million of Mr Cruz’s constituents lost power, and millions more lost access to potable water.

In the freezing conditions, dozens of people died from hypothermia in unheated houses, or in accidents as a result of trying to heat their homes.

Protesters have gathered outside the Cruz’s house in Texas since the family vacation to Mexico, with chants of “resign” and at one point an appearance by a mariachi band.

Making light of the anger directed at him, Mr Cruz opened the interview by referencing the mock conspiracy theory that he is the still unidentified Zodiac Killer: “I haven’t had this much negative press coverage since northern California in the 1960s.”

    Freya Heddington's world was turned upside down two years ago when she was diagnosed with restrictive cardiomyopathy.The heart condition causes tiredness, chest pain and breathing problems, and Freya was going to need a heart transplant.The 14 year old expected to have to wait two years for the procedure, but it ended up being just two months."I am ecstatic that I got such an amazing gift," she said. "But it's also upsetting to know that someone also died."Freya received a new heart thanks to pioneering technology which capitalises on harvesting hearts from a range of donors.Usually the vital organ is taken from patients who are brain dead but their hearts are still beating.But a new procedure, first done at a hospital in Cambridge in 2015, retrieves adult donor hearts that have been allowed to stop beating on their own after life support has been withdrawn.A special device is able to then restart the heart and ensure it is healthy before it is transplanted into a patient.Initially, the procedure was only available to adults in need of transplants, but the Royal Papworth hospital has since teamed up with Great Ormond Street Hospital to ensure children can also benefit from it.Transplant surgeon Marius Bergman says more lives have been saved, “In other words, we double the amount of heart transplantation and we reduce the waiting time period and we had to do the exactly same thing for the paediatric recipients and at the same time, for both populations to reduce the mortality in the waiting list, that’s what we achieved.”Freya is one of six British youngsters to have received a new heart using the procedure.Only four others have been carried out worldwide.