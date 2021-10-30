Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$0.15 Dividend

It looks like Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Meaning, you will need to purchase Heidrick & Struggles International's shares before the 4th of November to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 19th of November.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.15 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.60 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Heidrick & Struggles International has a trailing yield of 1.3% on the current stock price of $46.88. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Heidrick & Struggles International paid out just 18% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Heidrick & Struggles International generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. It paid out 7.6% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservatively low.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. That's why it's comforting to see Heidrick & Struggles International's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 29% per annum for the past five years. Heidrick & Struggles International looks like a real growth company, with earnings per share growing at a cracking pace and the company reinvesting most of its profits in the business.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past 10 years, Heidrick & Struggles International has increased its dividend at approximately 1.4% a year on average. It's good to see both earnings and the dividend have improved - although the former has been rising much quicker than the latter, possibly due to the company reinvesting more of its profits in growth.

The Bottom Line

Is Heidrick & Struggles International worth buying for its dividend? We love that Heidrick & Struggles International is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. These characteristics suggest the company is reinvesting in growing its business, while the conservative payout ratio also implies a reduced risk of the dividend being cut in the future. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Heidrick & Struggles International is facing. For example - Heidrick & Struggles International has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

