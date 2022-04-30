Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Therefore, if you purchase Heidrick & Struggles International's shares on or after the 5th of May, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 20th of May.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.15 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.60 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Heidrick & Struggles International has a trailing yield of approximately 1.9% on its current stock price of $31.96. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Heidrick & Struggles International is paying out just 15% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Luckily it paid out just 8.1% of its free cash flow last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. That's why it's comforting to see Heidrick & Struggles International's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 36% per annum for the past five years. Heidrick & Struggles International looks like a real growth company, with earnings per share growing at a cracking pace and the company reinvesting most of its profits in the business.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Heidrick & Struggles International has delivered an average of 1.4% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. It's good to see both earnings and the dividend have improved - although the former has been rising much quicker than the latter, possibly due to the company reinvesting more of its profits in growth.

Final Takeaway

Is Heidrick & Struggles International worth buying for its dividend? Heidrick & Struggles International has been growing earnings at a rapid rate, and has a conservatively low payout ratio, implying that it is reinvesting heavily in its business; a sterling combination. There's a lot to like about Heidrick & Struggles International, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

So while Heidrick & Struggles International looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. For example - Heidrick & Struggles International has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

