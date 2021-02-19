At height of electricity crisis, leaders couldn’t tell Texans what they needed to know

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram Editorial Board

The electricity crisis across Texas has shown us how dependent we are on a force we can’t see.

When another such commodity — clear, honest, precise communication — is in short supply, it drives frustration and deepens danger. Unfortunately, that’s what we saw at all levels, at least early on. And there’s a direct line between governments’ efforts over the years to stymie the flow of information and their inability to communicate clearly with the public now.

If there were a medal for muddled messages, it should be named the ERCOT Award. The agency that runs the state power grid, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, was far from alone, but it was easily the worst offender.

The biggest communication blunder, the one that caused the most anger and distrust among millions of Texans, was that we should expect “rolling” or “rotating” blackouts. Texans were willing to share the burden, to have their power cut for a while and restored so their neighbors could have electricity for a while, too.

But that’s not what happened. Customers began seeing shutoffs Sunday night that extended for hours and days as the most stinging cold set in. Pipes burst; lives were endangered. It’s possible that the incorrect information prompted some to skip some preparations, figuring a few hours at a time without power isn’t that disruptive.

ERCOT never really owned up to this botched message. Agency officials explained that it was not possible to rotate outages without risking the entire grid for weeks or months. Those of us without degrees in electrical engineering will have to take them at their word. But if it’s the case, they must have known beforehand it was a possibility, and they shouldn’t have let customers believe in a scenario that wasn’t true.

ERCOT’s messages have been baffling, loaded with jargon. Ask a question, get an impenetrable word salad. But incompetence is one thing; insensitivity is another.

Someone on the agency’s social media team thought Sunday night, as millions of Texans were on the precipice of a treacherous week, to suggest the surge in power demand was in part because of “the fancy new appliances you bought during the pandemic and only used once.”

There was an important message there about taking steps to curtail even small draws on the strained grid. But by trying to be cute about it, ERCOT burned goodwill it hadn’t even earned.

In north Fort Worth, hundreds of thousands of customers suddenly had to boil their water after a treatment plant lost power. But the city’s rollout of that information was bungled. The map showing who was affected was confusing to begin with, and then it changed. For northern suburbs that buy their water from the city, the information was even further delayed.

And let’s not let state leaders off the hook. Rather than shooting straight with Texans about what had happened and what we were up against, Gov. Greg Abbott and others helped feed the political narrative that frozen wind turbine blades were the primary culprit, supposedly proving the folly of renewable energy.

Yes, the loss of wind-generated power was a factor. But the bigger problems, as energy experts and even ERCOT quickly noted, were a dip in natural gas production and freezing of vital equipment at generating plants.

Politicians can’t help themselves from trying to score points, and it’s true that fossil fuels remain our primary and most reliable source of energy, as they will for decades. But the effort to shift to wind and solar power as technology and storage improve isn’t a mistake. It’s vital that Texas lead the way in the transition, even as it takes decades. And every Texas official should speak with pride about the diversification of our energy supply and the move away from the dirtiest sources, such as coal.

Our statewide tragedy isn’t fodder for the tiresome debate over the Green New Deal. There are specific problems and failures to address. Anything else is a distraction.

These communication errors are more than just the result of stressed officials fumbling their response. They are symptoms of a decadeslong effort by government officials and their representatives at every level to dodge requests for information.

Agencies fight the release of the public’s documents. Representatives of elected officials often ignore reporters’ questions or respond with non-sequitur emails.

This isn’t about journalists, to be clear. It’s about a callous disregard for representatives of the people to answer basic questions about, say, what happened to plunge Texas into a week of darkness, cold and danger.

When the temperatures finally rise, we’ll move on quickly to other concerns. But Texans should remember the misinformation they were fed this week when it mattered most and hold their elected officials accountable.

Recommended Stories

  • Fact check: Viral statement claiming to come from Texas power company is fake

    Social media users are sharing a statement warning about grid failure that is falsely attributed to San Antonio energy provider CPS Energy

  • Fact check: Meme of wind turbine being de-iced includes 2015 image from Sweden

    After a winter storm left millions in Texas without power, a claim about wind farms using fossil fuels to de-ice has resurfaced. It's partly false.

  • ERCOT head cites transmission companies as source of power distribution problems

    ERCOT cites transmission companies as source of outrages

  • How often should I start my car and let it idle in cold weather? Answer: Don't.

    Letting a car idle requires more time for the vehicle to warm up and allows excess fuel to get into the engine, which isn't good for wear and tear.

  • How Texas escaped a power grid failure that would have left state in the dark for months

    Texas’ power grid was “seconds and minutes” away from a catastrophic failure that could have left Texans in the dark for months, officials with the entity that operates the grid said Thursday.

  • 'California and Texas are warnings': blackouts show US deeply unprepared for the climate crisis

    Both states have faced widespread power outages after failing to plan for extreme weather The Texas state capitol grounds in Austin covered in snow. Power issues in the state have endangered elderly, poor and disabled residents most. Photograph: Jay Janner/AP Sign up for the Guardian Today US newsletter When California saw widespread power blackouts last year during wildfires and a summer “heat storm”, Republican lawmakers from Texas were quick to deride the coastal state’s energy policies. “California is now unable to perform even basic functions of civilization, like having reliable electricity,” tweeted Senator Ted Cruz during the record-breaking heatwave in August. Those Republicans, including Cruz, had to swallow their words this week as a massive winter storm took out the Lone Star state’s power grid, leaving nearly 4 million people without electricity and heat amid polar temperatures. The crises in California and Texas are different, in scale and severity. One faced fire, the other an ice storm. But experts say the power outages in both states make one thing clear: neither is prepared for the chaos of the climate crisis. “There’s a lot of similarities, between what has happened in Texas and California,” said Roshi Nateghi, a researcher at Purdue University who studies infrastructure sustainability and resilience. “In both cases, you had an extreme climate or weather event. And in both cases, the states were not prepared.” Over the past two decades, across the United States, severe weather has been the main cause of sustained power outages, Nateghi said. An analysis of Department of Energy data published in September found weather-related power outages are up by 67% since 2000. Climate change is expected to continue fueling hotter heatwaves, more bitter winter storms and more ferocious hurricanes in the coming decades. As both California and Texas have discovered in recent years, power plants, generators and electrical lines are not designed to withstand the catastrophes to come. And all the while, the fossil fuels that both states rely on to power these faulty systems are driving the climate crisis, and hastening infrastructural collapse. “We’re already seeing the effects of climate change,” said Sascha von Meier, a professor of electrical engineering at the University of California, Berkeley. “There will be more of this and it will get worse.” People wait in a long line to buy groceries during an extreme cold snap and widespread power outage on 16 February 2021, in Austin, Texas. Photograph: Jay Janner/AP California’s power system is facing pressure on two fronts: delivery and demand. For the past few years, the state’s large electricity providers, Pacific Gas and Electric in the north and SoCal Edison in the south, have shut off power when its equipment is at risk of setting off wildfires amid dry conditions and high winds. Across the state, old, faulty power lines have sparked deadly wildfires – and the companies have said that updating their grids will take years. The rolling blackouts during the heatwave in August came after state agencies failed to line up enough power to allow millions of residents blasting their fans and air conditioners all at once. The heat storm was an “extraordinary event”, the state’s Energy Commission, Independent System Operator and Public Utilities Commission said in a report. “But it is our responsibility and intent to plan for such events, which are becoming increasingly common in a world rapidly being impacted by climate change,” they acknowledged. There will be more of this and it will get worse Sascha von Meier Republicans across the US seized on the power outages to deride California’s climate and green energy policies, arguing that the state’s reliance on renewable energy sources like wind turbines and solar panels was to blame. But the issue wasn’t that California couldn’t produce enough power but that it didn’t invest in batteries to save and store power, Von Meier said. Texas, like California last summer, failed to plan for the extreme weather it is now facing. And as in California, its equipment was overdue for upgrades. Last weekend, the state’s grid operators found their estimates of just how much energy residents would require this winter were off. At the same time, officials had allowed several power plants to go offline for maintenance. As temperatures dropped, households used more and more energy to keep warm – triggering rolling blackouts. By Monday, the icy conditions also disabled power plants, further diminishing the state’s power supply amid the deadly storm. Solveig Woo and daughter Katherine shop for supplies inside a darkened Target store during Pacific Gas & Electric’s power shutoff in Novato, California. Photograph: Stephen Lam/Reuters In a state that relies heavily on natural gas for power generation, infrastructure wasn’t equipped to withstand heavy snow and cold temperatures – wells froze, and the power outages made it impossible to pump the gas. “You need electricity to generate electricity, which really causes these disasters to escalate,” Nateghi said. And because most of the state operates its grid separately from the rest of the western region, largely to avoid federal regulations, Texas wasn’t able to easily import power from neighboring states. In Texas and California, power issues have endangered elderly, poor and disabled residents most. When PG&E started pre-emptively shutting off electricity during the 2019 fire season, many disabled people found themselves in a precarious situation after their medical devices lost power and life-sustaining medications that required refrigeration began to go bad. Last year, when the heat storm triggered blackouts, the outage caused a failure at a wastewater treatment plant – forcing working-class people of color in Oakland to choose between opening windows to cool their homes, and closing them to shut out the smell as 50,000 gallons of raw sewage flowed in the nearby bay. Likewise, this week in Texas, the state’s poorest neighborhoods were the first and hardest hit by the prolonged outages. Energy regulators enact blackouts “in supposedly the most efficient way – without necessarily a lens for equity”, Nateghi said. “Low-income communities of color are always hardest hit, by power outages, by the pollution caused by power generation and by the extreme weather and climate change.” Pump jacks operate in the snow in the Permian Basin in Midland, Texas. Photograph: Getty Images To address all of these issues, scientists and advocacy groups are increasingly pushing for a decentralized power system that empowers communities to generate and store their own energy, using renewable sources – while investing in infrastructure that will allow regions to share power when disaster strikes. Microgrids – small, self-contained power systems that could draw from rooftop solar panels, nearby wind turbines and other sources, as well as larger regional grids – would allow communities to generate and ration their own electricity, Von Meier said. “A neighborhood could essentially operate as a small power island,” she said. When the larger grid goes down due to natural disasters, a community could still keep basic infrastructure, hospitals and other necessities running with locally sourced energy. Von Meier herself loses power often due to shutoffs, and was without electricity at her home in Bay Area hills for nearly 24 hours last fall during fire season. “With a local grid, rather than having these very clumsy rotating power outages, where an entire neighborhood gets shut up completely, our neighborhood could have kept at least the basics running,” she said. “What’s happened in California and Texas are warning signs,” said Nateghi. “These are signs we need to act now, and rethink our systems.”

  • Nearly half of all Texans without water even as 'fragile' power grid returns to life

    A "fragile" energy grid has returned to life for frigid Texans after five days of blackouts caused by a historic winter storm, but challenges in finding drinking water and dealing with downed power lines loomed on Friday. All power plants in the state were once again functioning, but more than 190,000 homes were still without electricity on Friday morning while 13 million people - nearly half of all Texans - have experienced disruptions in water service. Jennifer Jordan, a 54-year old resident of Midlothian, Texas, said she and her husband were still without power on Friday, even though their online account with their provider indicated their issues had been "resolved."

  • Now, this is extreme weather. Florida flirts with record heat before the cold arrives

    Years ago, TV commercials for a cream promised relief from sunburn pain.

  • In photos: Winter emergency leaves millions of Texans without power and on boil water notices

    Millions of Americans are still without power during the winter weather emergency that's sweeping the U.S. — including nearly 1.8 million Texans, per utility tracker poweroutage.us. Some have also lost water services.The big picture: Texas has been particularly badly hit by the deadly storm, with infrastructure damaged and pipes frozen. Officials told some 7 million Texans Wednesday to boil tap water before drinking it. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeCity-wide boil water notice issued due to power loss at Ullrich Water Treatment Plant and drop in water pressure below minimum standards. We are working with #Austin Energy to assess the system. Boil water for consumption. Follow guidelines at https://t.co/cReBGhnJAp pic.twitter.com/dzD0YjFuYu— Austin Water (@AustinWater) February 18, 2021 A Gallery Furniture store has opened as a shelter in Houston, Texas, on Feb. 17. The Biden administration is sending emergency generators to the state, as blackouts are expected to last until at least Feb. 18 Photo: Zach Chambers/Bloomberg via Getty Images A sign states that a Fiesta Mart is closed because of a power outage in Austin, Texas on Feb. 17. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has called for an investigation into the state's power grid. Photo: Montinique Monroe/Getty Images Customers wait outside at a Home Depot in Pearland, Texas, to enter the store to buy supplies on Feb. 17. The store would only let one person in at a time because of a power outage. Photo: Thomas Shea/AFP via Getty Images A city of Austin worker operates a bulldozer to restore water in Austin, Texas, on Feb. 17. Photo: Thomas Ryan Allison/Bloomberg via Getty ImagesGo deeper: The frozen fallout in TexasTexas outages highlight the changing climate for U.S. powerTexas power outage highlights inequalities for minority neighborhoodsLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Freak cold in Texas has scientists discussing whether climate change is to blame

    The freak cold spell that has killed at least 21 Americans and shut down power for days in Texas has revived scientific discussion over whether climate change could be delivering this week's chill. Scientists say global warming – specifically the rapid warming of the Arctic – is a possible, if not likely, culprit in the extreme weather. Historically, frigid temperatures have typically been contained within the Arctic by a jet stream circling the polar region.

  • Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tells lawmakers to mandate winterization of power generators

    Gov. Greg Abbott named two new emergency items related to preparing power plants for cold weather.

  • Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Have Tough Day with Warmer Weather Coming

    The natural gas markets have initially tried to rally again during the trading session on Thursday but gave back the gains rather rapidly as reports of warmer weather coming in a few weeks as dampened the spirit of the bulls.

  • The Latest: Most of a Mississippi city is without water

    Almost all of Jackson, a city of around 150,000 people, is now without water, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said. Lumumba said public works crews are working to pump as much water as they can to refill the city’s tanks. The city is approaching a critical shortage in chemicals used to treat the city’s water, the mayor said.

  • Letters to the Editor: Texas learns a cold truth on climate change: All states are in it together

    Maybe this cold snap and energy crisis will lead to Texas accepting the truth that it must join California in fighting climate change.

  • The main failure in Texas' power crisis isn't renewable energy — it's the 'thermal fleet'

    Natural gas, the state's dominant energy source, has provided drastically less energy than expected, according to experts and industry data.

  • Here are 5 Mars-themed movies worth watching tonight

    Take a trip to the Red Planet with these Mars-themed movies streaming on Netflix, Hulu and Disney+ right now.

  • Algeria hands death penalty to jihadist in French beheading trial

    An Algerian court on Thursday sentenced to death a jihadist for the kidnapping and beheading of French mountaineer Herve Gourdel six years ago after a high profile one-day trial.

  • Texas crisis has governor facing big backer: energy industry

    As frozen Texas reels under one of the worst electricity outages in U.S. history, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has blamed grid operators and iced-over wind turbines but gone easier on another culprit: an oil and gas industry that is the state's dominant business and his biggest political contributor. “It's almost like a murder suspect blaming their right hand for committing the crime," said Democratic state Rep. James Talarico. Like most of the state's 30 million residents, Talarico's power is controlled by grid managers at the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which Abbott again laid into Thursday after more than 4 million people at one point were enduring outages in subfreezing temperatures.

  • What's her secret? 6 miles in the snow didn't stop 90-year-old woman from getting a COVID-19 vaccine

    Fran Goldman, 90, has been overwhelmed with messages and calls this week from Americans nationwide inspired by her story of determination.

  • Serena Williams: ‘If I ever say farewell, I wouldn’t tell anyone’

    Serena Williams ended her Australian Open press conference in tears after her loss to Naomi Osaka in the semifinals.