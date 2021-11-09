Heightened security planned at Schlagle High School in KCK after Tuesday stabbing

F.L. Schlagle High School will have a larger police presence this week following the stabbing of a student during a fight involving two other students outside the Kansas City, Kansas school on Tuesday morning.

Additional officers with the Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools police force will be at the campus beginning Wednesday and lasting throughout the week, said Edwin Birch, spokesman for the district. School police are also working alongside the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department to investigate the incident.

The fight broke out shortly before 6:50 a.m. as students gathered to enter the building. Classes for the day had not yet started, Birch said. Some students were outside and saw the altercation. Police officers with the school district arrived and broke up the fight.

The injured student was taken to an area hospital with injuries considered not life-threatening. Two students, a male and female, were arrested at the school.

In a statement Tuesday afternoon, Birch called the incident at the school “unfortunate,” saying such violent behavior “will not be tolerated in our schools or on our school campuses.” Birch said students who endanger others are subject to disciplinary action under the district’s rules.

The district has also activated its Crisis Response team to offer resources and for staff and students affected by the incident.

The Star’s Robert A. Cronkleton contributed to this report.