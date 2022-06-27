Heightened traffic enforcement planned for highway, state routes, I-75 in Montgomery County

If you think you’ll be driving in areas throughout Montgomery County that law enforcement agencies consider “high crash and high traffic” zones Tuesday, expect to see a heavy patrol presence on roadways as part of a coordinated enforcement detail.

>> Kroger, other companies to pay travel costs for abortion services

From 8 a.m. until 2 p.m., officers from eight agencies will be patrolling I-75, U.S. 35, state Route 4 and state Route 49 in the effort focused on “crash-causing violations including reckless driving, impaired driving, speeding and seatbelt violations,” Ohio State Highway Patrol Lt. Dallas Root said in a statement released Monday afternoon.

Agencies taking part in the heightened enforcement detail include the Dayton Police Department, Huber Heights Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Moraine Police Department, Riverside Police Department, Trotwood Police Department, Vandalia Police Department and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.



