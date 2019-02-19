Is Heijmans N.V. (AMS:HEIJM) Potentially Undervalued?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $20 prize!

Heijmans N.V. (AMS:HEIJM), which is in the construction business, and is based in Netherlands, received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the ENXTAM over the last few months. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at Heijmans’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Heijmans still cheap?

Great news for investors – Heijmans is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is €20.5, but it is currently trading at €10.58 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, Heijmans’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Heijmans generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company’s future expectations. Heijmans’s earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since HEIJM is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on HEIJM for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy HEIJM. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Heijmans. You can find everything you need to know about Heijmans in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Heijmans, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

