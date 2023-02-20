Heijmans Reports Full Year 2022 Earnings

Simply Wall St
·1 min read

Heijmans (AMS:HEIJM) Full Year 2022 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: €1.81b (up 3.6% from FY 2021).

  • Net income: €60.0m (up 19% from FY 2021).

  • Profit margin: 3.3% (up from 2.9% in FY 2021). The increase in margin was driven by higher revenue.

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Heijmans Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is expected to decline by 4.4% p.a. on average during the next 2 years, while revenues in the Construction industry in Europe are expected to grow by 2.7%.

Performance of the market in the Netherlands.

The company's shares are up 7.0% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Heijmans (including 1 which is potentially serious).

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

