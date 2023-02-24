Heikinax Business Ventures Limited Announces Official Worldwide Launch of its Global Website

The website comes with the crypto industry's first unique feature of locking assets when the market is high to prevent loss during the market fall, standard monthly returns, shareholding and marketing opportunities!

London, UK - (NewMediaWire) - February 24, 2023 - Heikinax Business Ventures Limited is proud to announce the launch of a revolutionary new crypto asset management website, www.heikinax.io offering a suite of innovative features and benefits to its users worldwide.

With its unique algorithm, Heikinax automatically adjusts the proportion of assets in a portfolio to minimize exposure to market fluctuations, ensuring that investments remain secure. The platform offers a unique feature of locking assets when the market is high to prevent loss during the market fall, which is the first of its kind in the crypto industry. In addition to this, it also offers monthly standard returns on deposit for the highest market price, daily binary income, instant referral commissions, shareholders' monthly benefits, Millionaire Club and Billionaire Club benefits. This makes it the first platform in the world to offer such services, providing a one-stop solution for users' crypto asset management needs.

"We are thrilled to launch https://www.heikinax.io, the world's first market-fluctuation-proof cryptocurrency website, which we believe will revolutionize the way people manage their crypto assets," said Ronnie Parker, CEO of Heikinax. "This is a major step forward in the development of the cryptocurrency industry and we believe that it will be a game-changer for traders and investors alike. Our goal is to provide a safe, secure and reliable platform for crypto investors to grow their assets, and we believe that our innovative features and benefits will help users to achieve financial freedom."

This platform has been launched worldwide on 10th February 2023. Heikinax Business Ventures Limited invites everyone to join the revolutionary platform and take control of their crypto assets from market fluctuations and earn returns and commissions.

For more information, please visit https://www.heikinax.io

About Heikinax

Heikinax Business Ventures Limited is a registered investment company that provides investment management services to individuals and institutions. The company is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

Media Contact

Company Name: Heikinax Business Ventures Limited

Contact Person: Ms. Julie Krause

Email: julie_krause@heikinax.io

Phone: +441165023456

Website: https://www.heikinax.io

Source: Heikinax Business Ventures Limited

