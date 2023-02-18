Heineken (AMS:HEIA) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To €1.23

Heineken N.V. (AMS:HEIA) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 2nd of May to €1.23. This takes the annual payment to 1.8% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

Heineken's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. However, prior to this announcement, Heineken's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 30.9%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 28% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was €0.86, compared to the most recent full-year payment of €1.73. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 7.2% per annum over that time. We have seen cuts in the past, so while the growth looks promising we would be a little bit cautious about its track record.

Heineken Could Grow Its Dividend

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. We are encouraged to see that Heineken has grown earnings per share at 6.5% per year over the past five years. Heineken definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

In Summary

In summary, it's great to see that the company can raise the dividend and keep it in a sustainable range. The payout ratio looks good, but unfortunately the company's dividend track record isn't stellar. The payment isn't stellar, but it could make a decent addition to a dividend portfolio.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Heineken that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

