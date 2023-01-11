Heineken (AMS:HEIA) shareholders have endured a 9.8% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

You can invest in an index fund if you want to make sure your returns approximately match the overall market. In contrast individual stocks will provide a wide range of possible returns, and may fall short. For example, the Heineken N.V. (AMS:HEIA) share price fell 11% in the last year, slightly below the market decline of around 9.6%. However, the longer term returns haven't been so bad, with the stock down 8.9% in the last three years.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Check out our latest analysis for Heineken

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the unfortunate twelve months during which the Heineken share price fell, it actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 215%. Of course, the situation might betray previous over-optimism about growth.

The divergence between the EPS and the share price is quite notable, during the year. But we might find some different metrics explain the share price movements better.

With a low yield of 1.6% we doubt that the dividend influences the share price much. Heineken managed to grow revenue over the last year, which is usually a real positive. Since the fundamental metrics don't readily explain the share price drop, there might be an opportunity if the market has overreacted.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Heineken is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. You can see what analysts are predicting for Heineken in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

The total return of 9.8% received by Heineken shareholders over the last year isn't far from the market return of -9.6%. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 2%, each year, over five years. If the stock price has been impacted by changing sentiment, rather than deteriorating business conditions, it could spell opportunity. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Heineken is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of companies we expect will grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on NL exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Indonesia Investment Authority CEO Ridha Wirakusumah for digital

    Ridha Wirakusumah, chief executive officer of the Indonesia Investment Authority, or INA, discusses the wealth fund's investments and strategy. The fund, which recently signed agreements on electric vehicles and energy transition, is prioritizing infrastructure, energy, digital and health care as it hunts for more deals. Wirakusumah speaks on the sidelines of the Asian Financial Forum in Hong Kong with Yvonne Man on "Bloomberg Markets: China Open." Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com Connect with us on... Twitter: https://twitter.com/business Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quicktake/?hl=en

  • COL Financial's Tan on Philippine Equities

    April Tan, COL Financial's Chief Equity Strategist, discusses her outlook for Philippine stock markets. She speaks on "Bloomberg Markets Asia".

  • Risks Rise for India Stocks as Investors Turn Wary Before Budget

    (Bloomberg) -- Stock investors in India are bracing for challenging weeks before the unveiling next month of the government’s federal budget as economic growth retreats from a peak and a resumption of selling by foreigners weighs on local shares.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingBrady, Gisele, Patriots’ Bob Kraft Among FTX Shareholders Facing WipeoutMicrosoft Considers $10 Billion Investm

  • Chicharito, Carlos Vela and Alan Pulido weigh in on future of Mexican soccer

    Chicharito, Carlos Vela and Alan Pulido discuss Mexico's search for a new coach after El Tri's disappointing World Cup performance.

  • Numbers drawn for new Mega Millions $1.1 billion jackpot

    Players, check your tickets. The numbers have been drawn for the latest Mega Millions jackpot, which now stands at an estimated $1.1 billion. The numbers drawn late Tuesday night were: 7, 13, 14, 15, 18 and gold Mega Ball 9.

  • FTX bankruptcy documents show list of investors set to be completely wiped out, including Tom Brady and Robert Kraft

    Other investors on FTX's equity-holder list include Wall Street's elite hedge funds and growth investors, according to the bankruptcy document.

  • This Dividend Stock Hasn't Been This Cheap in 5 Years: Is It Time to Buy in the Bear Market?

    This high-yield dividend stock has enormous upside potential, particularly at today's low pricing.

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023 and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Two stock-split stocks stand out as amazing deals in the new year, while an ultra-popular stock that split last year is rife with red flags.

  • These 2 Dividend Stocks Offer Monstrous Yields of at Least 10%; Top Analyst Says ‘Buy’

    The outlook for stocks in 2023 is still in flux. Last year’s headwinds haven’t dissipated, so we’ll be dealing with high inflation, rising interest rates, the Russia-Ukraine war, and an increased risk of recession for the foreseeable future, and that has investors taking an interest in defensive plays. The classic move, of course, is to move heavily into dividend stocks. These bring several advantages that can protect an investment portfolio during an unsettled economic period, including a relia

  • 3 Top Utilities Stocks For a Defensive Approach

    Stocks in the Zacks Utilities sector are defensive by nature, as these companies' services witness consistent demand no matter the economic backdrop.

  • Medical Properties Trust: Is the Selloff Justified?

    Medical Properties Trust has been under a bear attack by short sellers

  • ‘Too Cheap to Ignore’: J.P. Morgan Says These 2 Stocks Could Rebound in 2023

    We are yet to find out what lies in store for the stock market in 2023. However, we do know that the previous year was one of the worst ever, with the S&P 500 putting in its 7th most abject annual performance since 1929. Whichever way you look at it, then, most investors did not enjoy the past 12 months’ market action. One positive takeaway, however, is that the overall bearish trend has driven share prices down across the board and that has left some stocks at levels that are now just too cheap

  • Stocks will plunge 3% on Thursday if December inflation comes in higher than expected, JPMorgan says

    The previous CPI report showed inflation cooling faster than expected, which led to an immediate 3% gain for stocks.

  • Why Rivian Shares Approached Another New Low Today

    Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock has been hovering near its all-time lows recently, and after a brief pop this morning, it slid back down to near $16 per share. At the low of the day, Rivian shares nearly hit the all-time intraday low level of $15.84 per share it reached last week. Two things may have turned investors negative on Rivian shares today.

  • 3 Growth Stocks Down More Than 80% That Are Screaming Buys in January

    Macroeconomic challenges have reshaped the way the market is thinking about growth stocks. Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) is the world's leading provider of protection against distributed-denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. The company ended the third quarter with 1,908 customers generating more than $100,000 in annualized sales, up from 451 in the third quarter of 2019 and good for a compound annual growth rate of 61% over the last two years.

  • Gundlach Says Listen to Bond Market Rather Than Fed on Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- Prominent fixed-income manager Jeffrey Gundlach said investors trying to figure out how the interest-rate situation will play out should pay attention to the bond market rather than the Federal Reserve.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingBrady, Gisele, Patriots’ Bob Kraft Among FTX Shareholders Facing WipeoutMicrosoft Considers $10 Billion Investment in ChatGPT CreatorStocks

  • Want $1 Million in Retirement? Invest $300,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait a Decade

    Turning an initial $300,000 investment into seven figures in a decade may seem like a lofty aspiration, but it would require an annualized return of just around 13% to make that happen. Considering that the S&P 500 has delivered total returns of 220% over the past decade, which works out to 12.3% on an annualized basis, this begins to look like a much more attainable goal.

  • ‘This is crypto extinction’: Peter Schiff predicted the 2008 financial crash — now he's forecasting the destruction of digital currencies. Here's 3 assets he likes instead

    Will there be a new beginning?

  • ‘Impending Recession Will Be Shallow and Short’: Evercore Suggests 2 Stocks to Buy

    As fears of high inflation and the threat of recession become the talk of the town, investors are turning to Wall Street experts for guidance, namely Julian Emanuel, Evercore ISI Chief Equity & Quantitative Strategist. Emanuel sees clues for an impending downturn, pointing out that the last market trough, this past fall, came before overall economic indicators turned south. In his words, “[No] bear market has ever bottomed before the recession started. So from that perspective, we don't think Oc

  • 3 Top Dividend Kings to Buy for the Long Haul

    It's the underlying businesses that fund their dividends that make these stocks especially attractive.