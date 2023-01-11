Heineken (AMS:HEIA) shareholders have endured a 9.8% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

You can invest in an index fund if you want to make sure your returns approximately match the overall market. In contrast individual stocks will provide a wide range of possible returns, and may fall short. For example, the Heineken N.V. (AMS:HEIA) share price fell 11% in the last year, slightly below the market decline of around 9.6%. However, the longer term returns haven't been so bad, with the stock down 8.9% in the last three years.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the unfortunate twelve months during which the Heineken share price fell, it actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 215%. Of course, the situation might betray previous over-optimism about growth.

The divergence between the EPS and the share price is quite notable, during the year. But we might find some different metrics explain the share price movements better.

With a low yield of 1.6% we doubt that the dividend influences the share price much. Heineken managed to grow revenue over the last year, which is usually a real positive. Since the fundamental metrics don't readily explain the share price drop, there might be an opportunity if the market has overreacted.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

Heineken is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. You can see what analysts are predicting for Heineken in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

The total return of 9.8% received by Heineken shareholders over the last year isn't far from the market return of -9.6%. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 2%, each year, over five years. If the stock price has been impacted by changing sentiment, rather than deteriorating business conditions, it could spell opportunity. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Heineken is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on NL exchanges.

