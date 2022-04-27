Heineken set to invest $360 million in new brewery in Brazil

FILE PHOTO: Heineken logo is seen at the company's building in Sao Paulo
·1 min read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Heineken NV's Brazilian arm is set to invest 1.8 billion reais ($360.73 million) in a new production facility in Minas Gerais state in southeast Brazil, the company said on Wednesday.

The new brewery, located in the small city of Passos, is scheduled to start operations by 2025 and will employ 350 workers, according to a note.

This will be Heineken's 15th unit in Brazil and "the first to be designed and built from the ground up," the Dutch brewer said, adding it will be the "most sustainable production facility to date."

The company said the unit will have a capacity to produce 5 million hectoliters per year and will focus on the group's pure malt brands such as Heineken and Amstel.

($1 = 4.9899 reais)

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. agencies direct $670 million to international food aid in wake of Ukraine invasion

    The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) will together contribute nearly $700 million to international food aid efforts in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the agencies said on Wednesday. The money will go to emergency food operations in Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan and Yemen. $282 million will come from the Bill Emerson Humanitarian Trust (BEHT), which is co-managed by the agencies.

  • Ukraine prepares war crimes charges against Russian military personnel, including pilots

    Three Russian pilots suspected of bombing civilian buildings in the Kharkiv and Sumy regions are among at least seven Russian military personnel that Kyiv is preparing war crimes charges against, the Ukrainian prosecutor general’s office told Reuters. It said the other individuals include two operators of a rocket launcher who allegedly shelled settlements in the Kharkiv region and two army servicemen suspected of murdering a Kyiv area resident and raping his wife. Ukraine says it is investigating some 7,600 potential war crimes and at least 500 suspects following Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of its neighbour.

  • Who will the Philadelphia Eagles select in the first round Thursday? 2022 NFL Mock Draft

    The 1st round of the 2022 NFL Draft is on Thursday. What will the Philadelphia Eagles do with their 2 picks? Here's Josh Friedman's NFL Mock Draft

  • Cenovus triples dividend as profits soar with crude prices

    (Reuters) -Canada's Cenovus Energy on Wednesday reported a more than seven-fold jump in quarterly profit that surpassed analyst estimates and nearly tripled its dividend, as supply concerns boosted crude prices to multi-year highs. Shares in Calgary-based Cenovus rose 6.1% on the Toronto Stock Exchange to C$22.35. West Texas Intermediate crude , the U.S. benchmark was last trading around $100.

  • Dip Buyers Drive Stock Gains Amid Mixed Earnings: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equities rebounded Wednesday after dip buyers emerged overnight to take advantage of the lowest levels in six weeks, as a glut of earnings reports whipsawed sentiment.The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 gained more than 1%, paring back declines as the indexes looked poised to post their worst monthly performances since March 2020 and October 2008, respectively. Europe’s energy crisis, China’s struggle to suppress Covid and an aggressive Federal Reserve conspired to drive major bourses

  • Ukraine Latest: EU Warns on Ruble Payments as Firms Mull Options

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia said it stopped natural gas flows to Poland and Bulgaria, making good on a threat to cut off buyers if they refuse Russian President Vladimir Putin’s demand to pay in rubles. Some European companies already acceded to the ultimatum, which the European Commission warned would breach sanctions. European gas prices surged more than 20% on the move before settling back. The European Union’s gas coordination group met to chart a joint response, and EU energy ministers set a May

  • Apple's main investor concern this quarter: demand

    Apple Inc investors have for years cheered investments to expand its supply chain to meet feverish global demand for iPhone and MacBooks. Rising costs for fuel, groceries and other essentials in the U.S., Europe and Asia has spurred concerns about lower consumer spending on tech gadgets, and Wall Street now is uncertain whether Apple can sell as many iPhones as it did last year. "Demand is the focus, given the inflation pressure in United States, global and China's economy uncertainties... Supply issue is important too, but it is more short term," said Jeff Pu, an analyst at Haitong International Tech Research.

  • Florida can't actually dissolve Disney World's self-governance district, Disney and tax lawyers agree

    Florida can't actually dissolve Disney World's self-governance district, Disney and tax lawyers agree

  • Tesla May Have a Pleasant Surprise by the End of the Year

    On April 21, Tesla posted stronger-than-expected first-quarter profits, record sales and a bullish near-term outlook that defied Wall Street's forecasts. This all comes at a time when many companies, including Tesla, are being hit by inflation, raw material prices, and logistics costs. "We remain confident of a 50% growth in vehicle production in 2022 versus '21," Musk said, according to a transcript of the call.

  • Russia's biggest state-run oil producer failed to sell 37 millions barrels of crude as companies self-sanction amid war in Ukraine

    Russia's state-run oil maker Rosneft failed to sell 37 million barrels of oil. Some Asian refiners placed bids but none were accepted, Reuters reported.

  • With giant mall, India's Reliance sets sights on next gold rush: luxury goods

    Indian tycoon Mukesh Ambani is betting a shopping palace within a $1 billion Mumbai business showcase will tap into surging demand for Western luxury goods, installing his Reliance empire as a portal through which most of the biggest brands must pass. Though still small for a country of its size, India's luxury market is set to nearly double in size to nearly $5 billion within five years, Euromonitor estimates. Targeting that growth, Reliance is building a mall with dozens of outlets for powerhouse brands from Louis Vuitton to Gucci, documents reviewed by Reuters show.

  • Walmart+ bumps up fuel discount to 10 cents a gallon, adds 12,000 Exxon and Mobil gas stations

    Walmart+ will soon make it easier for its members to save money at the pump. The retailing giant will boost its fuel discount to 10 cents a gallon.

  • Lucid says Saudi Arabia will purchase up to 100,000 vehicles over 10 years

    Saudi Arabia commits to purchase 50,000 vehicles under the agreement, with an option to buy an additional 50,000 vehicles during the ten-year time frame, Lucid said in a statement. The deal marks the latest tie-up between the California-based EV company and Saudi Arabia, whose Public Investment Fund is Lucid's largest shareholder, with about a 61% stake in the company. Lucid, which currently manufactures its vehicles at a plant in Arizona, also plans to build its first overseas production factory in Saudi Arabia later this year, where it expects to eventually manufacture up to 150,000 vehicles per year.

  • World Bank forecasts war in Ukraine will cause ‘largest commodity shock’ since 1970s

    The World Bank said Tuesday that the war in Ukraine will result in the “largest commodity shock” since the 1970s and will keep prices at “historically high” levels until at least 2024. In its Commodity Markets Outlook report, the World Bank said that conflict in Eastern Europe will mean that prices remain high in the medium…

  • Four European gas buyers have paid Russia in rubles for supplies, bucking the EU's urging in the energy face-off

    Ten European companies have opened accounts at Russia's Gazprombank as a means to meet Putin's payment demands, Bloomberg said.

  • Mexico's Grupo Bimbo eyes price hikes as inflation hurts margins

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexican breadmaker Grupo Bimbo's first-quarter net profit rose, boosted by strong sales, but higher raw material costs cut into its margins. Bimbo also said it was eyeing price increases to offset spiking supplier costs, especially in Mexico, where its executives have had preliminary talks with the government about bread prices, Chief Executive Daniel Servitje said on a conference call with analysts. With inflation running double the central bank's target of 3% plus or minus one percentage point, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday the government will present a plan to control inflation on food items in a week.

  • Palm oil prices reverse as world cooking-oil leader Indonesia reportedly will still allow some exports after surprise ban

    After a surprise ban on palm oil exports sent prices soaring, prices later fell on news that Indonesia will only halt certain exports.

  • Six to Eight Weeks’ Delivery Is the New Drive-It-off-the-Lot

    Following the Tesla sales model, Ford, Toyota, Stellantis dealers want to bring back the order sheet so consumers can get the car they really want.

  • Oil prices dip as dollar soars, U.S. crude stocks edge higher

    Oil prices dipped on Wednesday as a soaring U.S. dollar made barrels more expensive and coronavirus outbreaks in China clouded the economic outlook in the world's biggest importer of crude oil. Supplies remained tight in the world's largest oil producer, the United States, as government data showed crude stockpiles rose modestly last week as fuel inventories declined. "This (is) a risk-off environment with a stronger U.S. dollar and mobility restrictions in the second largest oil consumer, China," said UBS commodity analyst Giovanni Stauvono.

  • Can Colombia’s Offshore Oil Potential Rival That Of Brazil?

    Colombia’s economically-vital oil industry has struggled in recent years, but some analysts are suggesting that its offshore oil potential could rival Brazil’s