Heineken's (AMS:HEIA) Returns Have Hit A Wall

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Heineken (AMS:HEIA) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Heineken:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.092 = €3.5b ÷ (€52b - €14b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Heineken has an ROCE of 9.2%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 9.3%.

In the above chart we have measured Heineken's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Heineken.

So How Is Heineken's ROCE Trending?

The returns on capital haven't changed much for Heineken in recent years. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 9.2% and the business has deployed 21% more capital into its operations. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

Our Take On Heineken's ROCE

As we've seen above, Heineken's returns on capital haven't increased but it is reinvesting in the business. And investors may be recognizing these trends since the stock has only returned a total of 15% to shareholders over the last five years. As a result, if you're hunting for a multi-bagger, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

On a final note, we've found 3 warning signs for Heineken that we think you should be aware of.

