‘Heinous, atrocious and cruel.’ On day one of trial, state details Parkland school massacre

More than four years after the Parkland school massacre shocked the nation, a jury finally heard the story of gunman Nikolas Cruz’s rampage through Marjory Stoneman Douglas High — and were spared no excruciating detail.

In a methodical summary on the opening day of Cruz’s sentencing trial, prosecutor Mike Satz on Monday recounted the gunman’s path through the school’s freshman building on Feb. 14, 2018, much of it caught on surveillance video

First, the Uber ride to the school. Then, Cruz readying his AR-15 rifle in a first-floor stairwell. Then, his opening fire on the first floor, killing student after student — some in the hallways, others shot through classrooms windows — before continuing the massacre on the third floor.

As relatives in the courtroom dabbed their eyes with tissues, some looking distraught, Satz recounted every victim, how many times each was shot, and where they died, most inside the building, some at hospitals. “One hundred and thirty nine rounds were fired,” Satz said during his opening statement.

Cruz has already pleaded guilty, and his defense team decided to not give an opening statement until the start of their case.

The jurors tasked with deciding whether Nikolas Cruz lives or dies heard the horrendous details on the first day of the “penalty phase” of the trial. Satz, the former Broward State Attorney who remains the lead prosecutor on the case, presented the evidence in an attempt to persuade jurors that should be executed.

“The murders, all 17, were heinous, atrocious and cruel,” Satz said. “All 17 were cold, calculated and premeditated.”

Cruz’s trial began after attorneys spent three months selecting the 12-person jury. His guilt has long been settled — in October, Cruz pleaded guilty to 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder.

The jury will eventually decide whether prosecutors have proved “aggravating factors,” such as the massacre being “heinous, atrocious and cruel,” outweigh the “mitigating” details of Cruz’s upbringing. The jury must be unanimous in deciding whether to impose the death penalty on Cruz for at least one of the 17 murders.

Satz didn’t just recount the spree itself. He detailed three cell phone videos, made by Cruz in the days before the massacre, detailing his plans for the shooting — and notoriety.

“Cold, calculated, manipulative and deadly,” he said.

And he recalled the nonchalance in which Cruz escaped the scene, blending into the crowd of fleeing students, before grabbing an Icee at a nearby Subway inside a Walmart. “He sits on a bench and drinks his Icee,” Satz said.