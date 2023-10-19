‘Heinous, atrocious’: Parents indicted on child cruelty charges in Sumner County

WARNING: Details in this case of abuse may be considered disturbing.

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man and woman are accused of abusing a child under eight years old in Sumner County for nearly a year and a half.

According to court documents, Norbert D’Souza and Annette Rodrigues abused a now 7-year-old girl between May 23, 2021 and October 2022.

Norbert D’souza (Courtesy: Sumner County Sheriff’s Office)

Anette Rodrigues (Courtesy: Sumner County Sheriff’s Office)

They were indicted on Oct. 5 on nine charges described as “especially heinous, atrocious or cruel, or involved in the infliction of torture.”

D’Souza struck the child with a belt and twice forced her to “consume human excrement, which caused her to become ill,” according to court documents.

Rodrigues is accused of biting the girl’s fingers and toes, grabbing and scratching her all over her body, including twice on her vagina.

Both parents were charged with unlawfully and unknowingly failing to protect their child.

D’Souza and Rodrigues were booked in the Sumner County jail Wednesday. They are being held on a $150,000 bond each.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

