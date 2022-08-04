'Heinous': Beijing's EU mission hits back at G7 for Taiwan statement

Beijing's mission to the European Union has hit back against the Group of 7's statement on US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, calling it "heinous", after the group slammed Beijing for retaliating over the congresswoman's trip with military drills and trade restrictions.

"If there are still people in the world who don't understand [evil and shamelessness], please take a look at the joint statement by the G7 and European foreign ministers," said a mission spokesman on Wednesday when asked about the group's criticism of Beijing for "increasing tensions and destabilising the region".

On Thursday, the People's Liberation Army (PLA) kicked off large-scale air and naval joint drills encircling the self-ruled island, which will run until noon on Sunday.

Mainland China also banned certain Taiwanese products following Pelosi's trip to the island earlier this week.

Beijing's reaction showed "both discipline and strategic patience", according to Andy Mok, senior research fellow at the Centre for China and Globalisation, a non-governmental think tank in Beijing.

As some in the mainland call for harsher treatment of the island, Mok said Beijing's handling of Hong Kong's unrest in 2019 "may serve as a guide".

"Instead of sending in the PLA, as some demanded to extinguish foreign-instigated disorder, China instead pursued methodical changes such as a National Security Law, which not only eliminated this threat but put Hong Kong on a sustainable path towards stability and prosperity."

The EU diplomats and G7 - an informal bloc that includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US - blamed Beijing for "unnecessary escalation" of tensions, stating that "there is no justification to use a visit as pretext for aggressive military activity in the Taiwan Strait".

"The US has devoted enormous effort in fomenting alliances against China and the G7 is just one of them, so it is not surprising that it parrots American talking points," Mok said, adding that some of Washington's allies would not subscribe fully to its objectives, performing "only enough to avoid American behind-the-scenes arm twisting".

"As China grows in stature, this is an advantage that the US will possess for only so long."

Taiwanese president Tsai Ing-wen thanked the diplomats on Twitter. "We'll work with like-minded partners to maintain a free & open Indo-Pacific," she said, adding that the island is committed to defending democracy and the status quo of cross-strait relations.

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (left) speaks to Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen during a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE alt=US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (left) speaks to Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen during a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE>

Beijing's mission to the EU accused the diplomats of attempting to hollow out the one-China policy, comparing them to the Eight-Nation Alliance, a multinational military coalition that invaded northern China in 1900.

"Do you think China is still the China of the past? Do you think you can succeed? Do you think you can do whatever you want? The Chinese people have long refused to be bullied and manipulated by foreign powers."

"The so-called rules-based international order mentioned in their [joint statement] is a crooked logic that allows them to commit evil while restraining others from fighting back," the spokesman continued. "Why are there so many wars and instability in the world? It is because of such evil and shamelessness."

A spokesman from Beijing's embassy in the UK expressed similar sentiments on Wednesday when asked about British foreign minister Liz Truss' suggestion that the UK should provide military aid to Taiwan.

He urged British politicians not to "underestimate the high sensitivity of the Taiwan issue" or "be led astray by the US" and to abide by the one-China principle and "stop making erroneous remarks related to Taiwan". He added that the one-China principle is the basis and precondition for diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Speaking to a House of Commons committee in June, Truss said the UK should have supplied weapons to Ukraine earlier. "We need to learn that lesson for Taiwan. Every piece of equipment we have sent takes months of training, so the sooner we do it, the better," Truss said.

Countries including Russia, Iran, Syria and Pakistan have expressed support for Beijing on Taiwan.

