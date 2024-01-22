Heinz History Center again nominated for USA Today award

Another Pittsburgh area attraction is up for a USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

For the second consecutive year, the Smithsonian-affiliated Senator John Heinz History Center has been nominated for Best History Museum.

It’s one of 21 history museums nominated by a panel of USA Today industry experts and editors. Among those nominations are three other Smithsonian Museums and several Natural Historic Landmarks.

Last year, readers selected the Heinz History Center as the second-best history museum in the nation.

To vote for the Heinz History Center as the Best History Museum, click here. Votes can be cast once a day until Feb. 12 at noon.

The Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh is also nominated in the Best Children’s Museum” category.

