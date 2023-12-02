Heinz turns iconic ketchup label into limited-edition tattoo stencil

There are a lot of ways Heinz ketchup lovers express their delight over the product. Usually, it’s by dousing a burger or drowning a fry in the classic condiment.

Sometimes, though, people take a more artistic route in announcing their love for ketchup — in the form of a tattoo.

Heinz is making it easier to create that artistic statement through a contest to win a collectible Heinz Tattoo Label bottle. The company took its iconic ketchup label and turned it into a stencil that can be used for temporary or permanent tattoo art.

People can get one of the 100 limited-edition bottles by entering a contest open through Dec. 6.

Click here to enter or to learn more about the contest.

