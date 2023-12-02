Heinz turns iconic ketchup label into limited-edition tattoo stencil

There are a lot of ways Heinz ketchup lovers express their delight over the product. Usually, it’s by dousing a burger or drowning a fry in the classic condiment.

Sometimes, though, people take a more artistic route in announcing their love for ketchup — in the form of a tattoo.

Heinz is making it easier to create that artistic statement through a contest to win a collectible Heinz Tattoo Label bottle. The company took its iconic ketchup label and turned it into a stencil that can be used for temporary or permanent tattoo art.

People can get one of the 100 limited-edition bottles by entering a contest open through Dec. 6.

Click here to enter or to learn more about the contest.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Sheriff: 3-month-old killed by family’s pet ‘wolf-hybrid’ in Alabama Prosecutors say ex-officer Derek Chauvin stabbed 22 times; inmate charged with attempted murder ‘What a loss’: Woman hit, killed by shuttle bus in Oakland being remembered VIDEO: Social media threat toward Pittsburgh school leads to 2 arrests, 4 guns recovered DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts