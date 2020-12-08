HeiQ is listed on the London Stock Exchange

ZURICH, Switzerland, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Textile materials technology innovator HeiQ (LSE: HEIQ) has become a publicly listed company on the London Stock Exchange Main Market at 08:00 a.m. GMT today. The admission follows an oversubscribed placing and subscription, raising £60 million (before expenses).

From left to right: HeiQ Group CFO Xaver Hangartner, Chairwoman of the HeiQ Board Esther Dale-Kolb and HeiQ Group CEO Carlo Centonze (Image by HeiQ)
From left to right: HeiQ Group CFO Xaver Hangartner, Chairwoman of the HeiQ Board Esther Dale-Kolb and HeiQ Group CEO Carlo Centonze (Image by HeiQ)

HeiQ is a global pioneer in the $24 billion textile chemicals market, directly serving the $10 billion antimicrobial textile market with its recent Swiss Technology Award-winning HeiQ Viroblock technology. Born on a hike as a spin-off of ETH Zurich founded in 2005, HeiQ has grown rapidly into a cash generative company with more than 100 employees around the world. It is the first ETH spin-off to be listed outside of Switzerland and the only company that has ever won the Swiss Technology Awards more than once.

The Company has created some of the most effective, durable and high-performance textile technologies in the market today which cool, warm, dry, repel, purify and stop viruses. So far, HeiQ has developed over 200 technologies in partnership with over 300 major brands, including Burberry, GAP, New Balance, Patagonia, Speedo, The North Face and Zara.

Led by an experienced management team, HeiQ rapidly researches new solutions for partners, quickly delivers scaled up manufacturing from its sites across the world and helps partners market the product to end consumers – aiming for lab to consumer in a matter of months.

HeiQ's latest innovation - HeiQ Viroblock – is an award-winning antimicrobial technology which helps in the fight against enveloped viruses, including SARS-Cov-2 (the virus causing COVID-19). This technology is already being used by more than 150 major brands such as Burberry.

The Company's aim is to deliver growth by driving increased sales of HeiQ's core products and by entering additional lucrative markets through disruptive innovations:

  • Increasing market penetration of core innovations

  • Building on the significant momentum achieved by HeiQ Viroblock

  • Developing new disruptive innovations

HeiQ Co-Founder & CEO Carlo Centonze said, "Today's listing is a major milestone for HeiQ. We have spent 15 years building HeiQ to become one of the leading textile materials innovators in the world.

"The fundraise will enable HeiQ to capture more market share through increased sales of our core products to major brands. These have grown 17% in the first half of the year. The antimicrobial market, which has become a mainstream request, also presents a compelling growth opportunity going forward."

About HeiQ

Founded in 2005 as a spin-off from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Zurich (ETH) and listed on the London Stock Exchange Main Market (LSE:HEIQ), HeiQ is a leader in textile innovation creating some of the most effective, durable and high-performance textile technologies on the market today. HeiQ's mission is to improve the lives of billions of people through pioneering textiles and materials innovation. Combining three areas of expertise – scientific research, specialty materials manufacturing and consumer ingredient branding – HeiQ is the ideal innovation partner to create differentiating and sustainable textile products and capture the added value at the point of sale. With a total capacity of 35'000 tons per year HeiQ manufactures in the USA, Switzerland and Australia supplying its specialty chemical products in over 60 countries worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1360161/HeiQ_Group.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1134330/HeiQ_Materials_Logo.jpg

HeiQ_Materials_Logo
HeiQ_Materials_Logo

SOURCE HeiQ Materials AG

Latest Stories

  • Trump is reportedly planning a made-for-TV exit on Air Force One from the White House to a rally on Inauguration Day, hoping to pull viewers from Biden

    Trump is reportedly considering breaking democratic tradition by boycotting Joe Biden's inauguration and staging a rally instead.

  • U.S. Supreme Court hears World War Two-era Jewish property claims

    The lingering legacy of World War Two reached the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday as the justices weighed two cases involving claims by Jews in Germany and Hungary and their descendants whose property was taken amid persecution that culminated in the Holocaust. The justices heard arguments in the two cases that hinge upon a federal law called the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act that limits the jurisdiction of American courts over lawsuits against foreign governments. In one case, the justices considered Germany's bid to avoid facing in a U.S. court a lawsuit that accused its former Nazi government of pressuring Jewish art dealers to sell a collection of medieval artwork in the 1930s.

  • Jon Ossoff tweets emoji of a chicken after Perdue won't participate in debate

    Democratic Senate candidate Jon Ossoff stood alone on the debate stage Sunday night in Atlanta after his Republican challenger, Sen. David Perdue, declined to participate.Prior to the event, Ossoff tweeted a chicken emoji and said Perdue's "handlers won't let him debate because he could incriminate himself on the Cardlytics emails, the submarine stock trades, or the Regions Bank deal — that alone is disqualifying."Earlier this year, Perdue sold more than $1 million worth of stocks in Cardlytics, a financial company. In 2010, Perdue joined the board of Cardlytics, resigning when he was elected to the Senate in 2014 but still able to hold a stake in the company when it went public in 2018, The New York Times reports. During Sunday night's non-debate, Perdue was represented by an empty podium. Ossoff called Perdue "a coward" for not attending the event, and said he was "so arrogant that he's not with us here today to answer questions." He blasted Perdue for not doing more to pass a coronavirus economic relief bill in the Senate, and said Perdue feels "entitled to your vote. Your senator is refusing to answer questions and debate his opponent, because he believes he shouldn't have to; he believes the Senate seat belongs to him. The Senate seat belongs to the people."In the November election, neither candidate received more than 50 percent of the vote, triggering a runoff on Jan. 5. More stories from theweek.com The post-Mitch McConnell GOP is going to be a carnival of madness I'm rooting for pro-democracy Republicans Famed test pilot Chuck Yeager, first to break the sound barrier, has died at 97

  • 10 Indoor Plant Stands That Seriously Stand Out

    Take your home garden to the next level this winterOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Hundreds pay respects at funeral of Chechen refugee who beheaded French teacher

    Several hundred people paid their respects last week at a funeral in Russia for the Chechnyan teenager who beheaded a teacher in France over cartoons mocking the Prophet Muhammad. Samuel Paty, a 47-year old history teacher, became the target of a hostile online campaign after discussing the cartoons in a class on freedom of speech and was eventually attacked and murdered by Abdoulakh Anzorov, an 18-year-old Chechen refugee, in October. Anzorov was shot dead by police shortly after the attack on October 16. His body was repatriated to Russia last week to allow his family to bury him in his ancestral village in the predominantly Muslim region of Chechnya. Several hundred people attended the funeral on Friday in the village of Shalazhi, chanting prayers on their way to the cemetery, a video released by several media outlets showed. Salman Magamadov, the village chief, insisted in an interview with the Podyem media outlet on Monday that Anzorov received an ordinary burial without “any special honours”. Prominent Muslim clerics in Russia have used the attack to condemn French authorities for mocking their religion. Ramzan Kadyrov, the strongman leader of Chechnya, said French President Emmanuel Macron was to blame for allegedly encouraging insults against Muslims. Mr Kadyrov later sought to distance his region from the attack, insisting that the teenager, an ethnic Chechen, was born in Moscow and moved to France when he was a small child.

  • Trump suggests Rudy Giuliani's crusade to overturn the election results is 'more important' than when he led New York's 9/11 response

    Giuliani was lauded for his 9/11 response, but his public image has cratered in recent years as he spins a web of increasingly incoherent conspiracies.

  • Former Florida health official posts video of state police entering her home, drawing their weapons

    Rebekah Jones, a former Florida Health Department official, tweeted a video in which it appears state police entered her home to confiscate her computer and other devices. The video appears to show police drawing their weapons.

  • Despite Biden pledge, coronavirus bill in Congress now may be all Americans get: analysts

    President-elect Joe Biden has called the $908 billion coronavirus aid bill taking shape in Congress a "downpayment" toward a bigger stimulus next year, but if it passes, that is all U.S. businesses and workers should count on, economists and political analysts say. There is likely to be little appetite among Republicans for supporting a second round of $1 trillion-plus spending after Biden takes office on Jan. 20 - a task that would be made more difficult if Republicans retain control of the Senate in Jan. 5 runoff elections in Georgia - said John Lieber, managing director of the Eurasia Group political risk consultancy. "If they do the full bipartisan $900 billion, then I think it's a big ask to do anything new after Biden takes office," said Lieber, a former adviser to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

  • Pfizer and Moderna reportedly reject invitations to Trump's vaccine 'PR stunt'

    It seems the executives leading COVID-19 vaccine development know better than to attend a big gathering right about now.On Tuesday, the White House will be hosting a "vaccine summit" apparently meant to bring vaccine developers, scientists, and government leaders together ahead of distribution of the coronavirus vaccine. But drug industry leaders have decided the event is more of a "public relations stunt," and some big names aren't even planning to attend, Stat News reports.Pfizer and Moderna are currently at the top of the COVID-19 vaccine world, having produced vaccine candidates that are more than 90 percent effective at stopping transmission of the disease. But despite the fact that both of the companies' CEOs had been invited to the vaccine summit, neither plans to attend, two sources tell Stat. The summit comes just days before the Food and Drug Administration is set to examine Pfizer's vaccine data, and a week before it will look at Moderna's. Both reviews will likely result in emergency use authorizations for the two vaccines.Many other companies involved in the vaccine distribution process — FedEx, UPS, Walgreens, and CVS among them — are expected to send representatives to the event. But they "are likely to send lower-ranking executives as opposed to their CEOs," sources familiar with the event's planning tell Stat. And despite an apparent conflict of interest, Peter Marks, the FDA official who heads vaccine approvals, may end up attending the summit, Stat reports.More stories from theweek.com The post-Mitch McConnell GOP is going to be a carnival of madness I'm rooting for pro-democracy Republicans Famed test pilot Chuck Yeager, first to break the sound barrier, has died at 97

  • Former Alabama state senator dies of Covid, warns in his last words, 'We messed up'

    "We let our guards down. Please tell everybody to be careful. This is real, and if you get diagnosed, get help immediately," former Sen. Larry Dixon said.

  • 'Melania Antoinette': First lady faces backlash after unveiling tennis pavilion at the White House

    Weeks before her family turns the White House over to President-elect Joe Biden, Melania Trump has announced that a new tennis pavilion on the south grounds is ready for action. The project included sprucing up an existing tennis court and children's garden, in addition to building a pavilion to replace a smaller structure. The first lady's office said on Monday that the pavilion's design was inspired by the architectural style of the White House, especially the East and West Wings. A colonnade, parapet wall and fanlight windows tie the new building to the look and feel of the White House. But critics expressed anger at the White House's announcement while the US is in the grip of the coronavirus pandemic. On Twitter there were comparisons to Marie Antoinette and the quote “Let them eat cake”, which is often attributed to her. Molly Jong-Fast, an editor at The Daily Beast, tweeted: "Oh Good, those people in their ICU Beds will feel so much better knowing that Melania has finished her tennis pavilion."

  • Mellissa Carone, Giuliani's star witness in the Trump campaign's election fraud case, harassed her fiance's ex-wife by sending her sex tapes

    Mellissa Carone recently finished probation after agreeing a plea deal for sending sex videos to the woman.

  • Biden chooses retired general Lloyd Austin as defense secretary: sources

    President-elect Joe Biden has chosen retired General Lloyd Austin, who oversaw U.S. forces in the Middle East under President Barack Obama, to be his defense secretary, two people familiar with the decision said on Monday. Austin, who would be the first Black U.S. secretary of defense, was a surprise pick over Michele Flournoy, a former top Defense Department official who was considered the leading contender for the job. Flournoy would have been the first woman defense secretary.

  • Thai activists report to police over lese majeste charges

    Four leaders of Thailand’s pro-democracy movement reported to police Tuesday to acknowledge charges that they defamed the king in their calls to reform the monarchy to make it more accountable. The four protest leaders criticized the country’s lese majeste laws before entering a police station north of Bangkok, while around 100 supporters chanted “Cancel 112,” referring to the section of the Thai Criminal Code that forbids defamation of the monarchy. “If the monarchy uses the law to shut our mouth, it means they are afraid of us telling the truth,” one of the leaders, Parit Chiwarak, told reporters.

  • Hong Kong politician who fled to UK has bank accounts frozen

    A Hong Kong pro-democracy politician who abruptly fled the city last week fearing jail has had his some of bank accounts frozen amid a national security law investigation. Ted Hui Chi-fung, 38, who was one of the 15 former pro-democracy lawmakers who resigned from Hong Kong’s Legislative Council in November, left the former British colony last week amid a political crackdown that has seen the recent imprisonment of high profile pro-democracy activists such as Joshua Wong and Jimmy Lai. Hui, who was facing at least nine charges prior to leaving, including criminal damage and perverting the course of justice, initially travelled to Denmark after receiving an invitation from Danish lawmakers. On arrival, he declared his exile on Facebook. Shortly after Hui’s arrival he discovered that Hong Kong authorities had initially frozen several of his family’s bank accounts, including an account with HSBC. “It is obvious that the regime has made political retaliation through economic oppression and has used the law to suppress my family in order to force the voices of opposition,” he wrote on Facebook. According to the local reports, Hong Kong police said on Sunday they were investigating whether Hui had breached the national security law or laundered money with a crowdfunding campaign, and had frozen some accounts with a total of $850,000 (HKD) (£81,886).

  • San Francisco officer who seriously injured suspect indicted

    Accused burglar, whose leg was amputated after arrest, also charged; DA declines to give details before arraignment.

  • Fox's Lou Dobbs berates Stephen Miller for the White House not jumping on Ted Cruz's Supreme Court offer

    Things don't appear to be going well for President Trump's increasingly desperate attempt to erase his loss to President-elect Joe Biden. Trump currently trails by 7.1 million votes and 4.4 percentage points, the Electoral College will meet Dec. 14 to cement Biden's 306-232 electoral victory, Trump's team keeps losing recounts and court challenges, and Rudy Giuliani, the attorney leading his fringe legal effort, is in the hospital with COVID-19.And on Monday night, Trump-aligned Fox Business host Lou Dobbs yelled at Trump's immigration czar, Stephen Miller, because the White House wasn't jumping on Sen. Ted Cruz's (R-Texas) offer to argue a Pennsylvania case before the Supreme Court, should the high court decide to hear the challenge.Trump is "fighting all alone," Dobbs told Miller. "And Ted Cruz has stepped up to say he'll argue before the Supreme Court. Why on God's green Earth wouldn't the White House jump on it?" Miller tried to argue that GOP state legislatures should overturn Biden's victories, but Dobbs cut him off. "No, no, Stephen. I'm not going to let you do this!" he said. "You and I, we're reasonably smart and decent fellows. Why don't you answer me? That's all I'm asking here, Stephen. Why don't you guys jump and salute Ted Cruz and say, 'Yes, we want you on the team' now? My God, this is not a time for internecine nonsense on the part of the Republican Party, which is watching its blood drain into the streets because they're gutless!"> If you enjoy Lou Dobbs’s and Stephen Miller’s tears you’ll like this clip pic.twitter.com/NqN2YwlXvI> > — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 8, 2020Dobbs also suggested Trump's campaign hire Democratic election lawyer Marc Elias for $500 million, to "get him out of your way," Elias noted on Twitter.> Did Lou Dobbs just tell Stephen Miller that Republicans should hire me for $500,000,000 (yes, 1/2 billion dollars) so they can start winning in court? pic.twitter.com/2s9uM1hOAY> > — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) December 8, 2020There's ample reason to believe the Supreme Court will not grant certiorari in this or any other of the rejected legal challenges. But Cruz explained Monday why he thinks the justices should take the case. "The bitter division and acrimony we see across the nation needs resolution," Cruz tweeted, without irony, and the Supreme Court "has a responsibility to the American people to ensure, within its powers, that we are following the law and following the Constitution."More stories from theweek.com The post-Mitch McConnell GOP is going to be a carnival of madness I'm rooting for pro-democracy Republicans Famed test pilot Chuck Yeager, first to break the sound barrier, has died at 97

  • Thousands protest in London against India's farming reforms

    Thousands of people protested and blocked traffic in central London on Sunday over Indian agricultural reforms that have triggered mass demonstrations in India, and police made 13 arrests over breaches of COVID regulations. Tens of thousands of farmers have protested in India against three laws the government says are meant to overhaul antiquated procurement procedures and give growers more options to sell their produce. Farmers fear the legislation, passed in September, will eventually dismantle India's regulated markets and stop the government from buying wheat and rice at guaranteed prices, leaving them at the mercy of private buyers.

  • Rep. Trent Kelly Becomes Highest-Ranking Military Member in Congress

    An engineer and combat veteran, Kelly served in the 1991 Persian Gulf War and deployed to Iraq in 2005 as operations officer.

  • Seoul metropolitan area now a 'Covid-19 war zone' as South Korean capital records surge in cases

    South Korea’s capital is now in a “Covid-19 war zone,” the health minister warned on Monday as the East Asian nation struggles to contain another strong surge of the virus. This week began with 615 new infections, bringing the total to more than 5,300 over the past ten days. Monday was the 30th consecutive day of triple-digit figures - an alarming landmark for a country that has been hailed as a pandemic success story because of its robust testing, tracing and treatment system, and the high level of mask-wearing. The nation has seen 38,161 and 549 deaths this year but there are now 7,873 active cases and concerns about rising hospital admissions. The latest spike in cases has been linked to private gatherings and facilities vulnerable to infections like schools, hospitals, restaurants and care homes. The first large Covid-19 outbreak in February took the country by surprise after it spread silently through mass gatherings of the secretive Shincheonji sect in the southern city of Daegu. The spread was beaten back by strict social distancing and isolation measures, easily available testing and tracing methods that involve mobile phone tracing and the use of surveillance cameras and credit card details. The borders have also been strictly controlled and most visitors required to quarantine for 14 days.