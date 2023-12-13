Heir Force student selected to Department of Education group

Dec. 13—LIMA — Heir Force eighth-grader Ayshia Jackson is set to join a special group under the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce.

Heir Force Executive Director Willie Heggins said that it was a rare opportunity for Jackson and other students around the state to have a voice in the Student Voice Workgroup, which the department is forming to shape education policies, practices and resources.

"That's the direction we're going to have to go if we look at improving our systems for the future because the generations have changed and young people have to have a stake as to where they see themselves in order to prepare for the future," he said. " When we saw this opportunity come up, I reached out to [Ayshia's teachers] to ask who would be an outstanding representative. They were looking for 15 to 20 students of diverse perspectives and her name came up."

Heggins touted Jackson as an honor-roll student-athlete and said he was excited when he got word that she had been selected yesterday for the series of six closed meeting workshops from January to June.

"That is a tremendous honor not only for herself, but for the school and her family," he said. "I want her to be confident and feel that her voice matters because they're going to be talking about issues such as literacy, student safety and life after graduation. These stakeholder meetings often happen with adults and for the department to be forward-thinking and create this platform where young people are going to help us is spot on."

Jackson said that she was surprised but happy to find out she was selected and that she was motivated to go for the selection by Heggins.

"He would always tell me that I could do it and that I should believe in myself," she said.

She added that she is looking forward to making new friends and a difference.

"I want to make new friends, but at the same time, I want to help inform education policies," she said. "I'm expecting to hear voices from other young students."

The Department of Education and Workforce Student Voice Workgroup accepted nominations from students in grades eight through 12 and will support their leadership opportunities by funding a school membership to the Ohio Association of Student Leaders.

