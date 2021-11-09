Heiress Ivy Getty walked down the aisle in a wedding dress made of broken mirrors

Ivy Love Getty poses at the 74th Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

Heiress Ivy Getty wore a mirrored wedding dress to her ceremony in San Francisco on Thursday.

Getty married Tobias Engel in an intricate dress made by John Galliano for Maison Margiela.

"My grandmother always wore John Galliano's designs," Getty told Vogue.

Heiress Ivy Getty wore a striking four-layer dress made of broken mirrors to her wedding ceremony on Thursday, Vogue reports.

Ivy Getty, the 26-year-old great-granddaughter of oil tycoon J. Paul Getty, who was once the richest man in the world according to Vanity Fair, married photographer Tobias Engel at City Hall in San Francisco.

The high-profile wedding included "The Queen's Gambit" star Anya Taylor-Joy as maid of honor, while House Speaker Nancy Pelosi officiated the ceremony, according to Vogue. Getty wore two custom-made gowns designed by John Galliano for Maison Margiela, a mirrored dress during the ceremony, and a pink tulle dress with an aquamarine choker at the reception.

Galliano told Vogue's Alexandra Macon the first wedding dress was made up of four layers - a full corset matched to Getty's skin tone, two layers of tulle dresses, and a final layer of mirror fragments.

"A big percentage of the dress is real mirror, but because she has to walk in it, we created a substance that would evoke real mirror but weigh considerably less," said Galliano, adding that "the fragments are linked together with wire, like jewelry."

In an Instagram post shared by Getty on Monday, she thanked Galliano and Maison Margiela "for making the two most beautiful wedding gowns I have ever laid eyes on."

She wrote: "I am so grateful to have been able to see the love and true artistic value and thought you put into making all my gowns and bridal party gowns." Getty added that Galliano collaborated with Louboutin to create two pairs of heels to go with her wedding dresses.

Getty told Vogue her decision to have Galliano design the dresses was inspired by her grandmother, who died in 2020.

Story continues

"My grandmother always wore John Galliano's designs," she said. "After my grandmother's passing - she was really more like a mother to me - I felt this connection to John. I knew I wanted him to create the dress for my wedding."

Her bridal look for the ceremony contained further nods to Getty's grandmother as well as her father, John Gilbert Getty, who also died in 2020, and to Galliano himself, according to Vogue. Galliano embroidered walnuts onto Getty's veil as a nod to the matriarch who grew up on a walnut farm, and her sapphire engagement ring is surrounded by diamonds from her grandmother.

Getty said her veil was also embroidered with guitars in tribute to her father, who was a musician, and elephants, in tribute to Galliano.

"John and I were joking around, and he told me I could put anything on the veil-'even dancing elephants'! Within that moment, I knew I had to include dancing elephants on my veil as a memento to John himself," Getty told Vogue. "My veil embodies the people and moments that got me to this day."

Representatives for Ivy Getty and John Galliano did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Insider