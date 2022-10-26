Helbiz's Wheels acquisition fails to impress investors

Rebecca Bellan
·3 min read

Helbiz's deal to buy Wheels has officially gone through, and with it some promises from the shared micromobility operator to its investors that the tie up will double its annual revenue and help it reach profitability.

Helbiz is hardly the only shared micromobility operator battling to achieve profitability. It's a situation that most companies in this volatile industry are in today. Helbiz has arguably a tougher road ahead. The company has been facing down a delisting from the Nasdaq for trading way below the $1.00 per share minimum. Bird, the only other publicly traded micromobility company, is facing a similar delisting risk.

Helbiz appears to be using the Wheels acquisition as a lifeline.

However, Wall Street — at least based on the Helbiz share price — isn't impressed with the company's promise to deliver "over $25 million in revenue for the full year of 2022," tap into Wheels' user base of 5 million riders and expand into new markets like Los Angeles.

Investors seem to be taking a negative view. Helbiz shares fell 8.10% on Tuesday to close at $0.28. The share price has fallen some 65% since it initially made its acquisition announcement. But that drop is nothing compared to freefall it has experienced since its opening debut in August 2021 of $10.20. In order to regain Nasdaq compliance, Helbiz has to find a way to increase its stock price 257% for a minimum of 10 consecutive trading days prior to January 16, 2023.

Why investors didn't take the bait? Perhaps it's the company's dwindling cash reserves, as of the company's second quarter earnings report, its ambitious positive gross profit margin target or its restructuring plans.

Helbiz CFO Giulio Profumo said the combined company expects to achieve positive gross profit margin within the next nine months and to achieve profitability at the operating level within the next 24 months. It seems Helbiz is counting on restructuring to help it reach that target.

“We intend to restructure the combined company to accelerate our path to profitability by a combination of higher margin from the Wheels business, operational savings from redundancies across both companies, and reductions in the cost of revenue,” Profumo said.

We've seen that kind of language before -- Bird made similar comments were made before laying off 23% of its staff and exiting dozens of markets across the world, as did Tier before laying off 10% of Spin's workforce.

Around the time Helbiz signed its intent to acquire Wheels, Wheels furloughed a handful of employees. Since then, the company has laid off many of those employees, according to one source familiar with the matter, but a Helbiz spokesperson told TechCrunch some of the furloughed Wheels employees have been brought back. He also said that nothing has been planned in terms of layoffs yet.

"There are gaps that each company fills in the other and we will use that for efficiency and cost saving," said Matt Rosenberg, Helbiz's North America head of communications.

Recommended Stories

  • Those Lower US Pump Prices May Not Last as Futures Rally Anew

    (Bloomberg) -- New York gasoline markets are rallying, which could signal a return to gains at the retail pump.Most Read from BloombergAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsCalifornia Poised to Overtake Germany as World’s No. 4 EconomyChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersStock Surge Is Pared After Hours on Tech Earnings: Markets WrapGasoline futures are trading at their highest level since A

  • Cannabis shares rally as Canopy seeks to accelerate U.S. market entry

    Shares of marijuana producers jumped on Tuesday, led by a rally in Canada's Canopy Growth Corp, after it said it will create a holding company to fast track its entry into the United States. U.S.-listed shares of Canopy ended up 27.1% at $2.91, and were among the biggest daily percentage gainers on Nasdaq. Shares of Tilray Brands were up 13.3%, U.S.-listed shares of Aurora Cannabis were up 19.2% and SNDL Inc was up 9.4%.

  • GE Posts Smaller Than Expected Q3 Earnings, Plans Restructuring In Vernova Unit

    General Electric Co (NYSE: GE) reported Q3 FY22 adjusted sales of $18.4 billion, +7% organically, and GAAP total revenues of $19.1 billion, against the consensus of $18.72 billion. Total orders decreased by 9% Y/Y to $20 billion and down 7% on an organic basis. Adjusted EPS was $0.35, down from $0.53 a year ago and the consensus of $0.50. The adjusted profit declined 19%Y/Y to $1.06 billion, and the margin compressed from 7.4% to 5.8%. GE's spin-off of its HealthCare unit is expected to deliver

  • Inflation pushes consumer confidence to three-month low

    Consumer confidence dropped in October after rising the past few months as inflation — and particularly the cost of gas and groceries — has taken a toll.

  • NFC East goes 3-0 in Week 7

    Another stellar week for the NFC East. The best division in the NFL?

  • Coca-Cola posts earnings beat after raising prices

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss third-quarter earnings for Coca-Cola.

  • Square Peg Capital closes $550M fund for Southeast Asia, Australia and Israel

    It's a tough market for venture capital, but Square Peg Capital is plowing ahead with its focus on Australia (where it is based), Southeast Asia and Israel. Part of Square Peg’s new capital will be used for its core venture fund, which invests in seed to Series B startups. It will also invest in the later stages of its best-performing portfolio companies through its Opportunities Fund.

  • Warner Bros Discovery Expects Up To $4.3B In Restructuring From Discovery-AT&T Deal

    Warner Bros Discovery, Inc (NASDAQ: WBD) will likely incur $3.2 billion - $4.3 billion in pretax restructuring charges through 2024 from a cost-cutting effort following the merger of Discovery Inc and AT&T Inc’s (NYSE: T) WarnerMedia unit. Most of the charges of $2.0 billion - $2.5 billion were likely related to restructuring the company’s content operations, including writing down the value of some content and killing off projects in development. The new management struggled to accomplish its c

  • ChampionX (CHX) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    ChampionX (CHX) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 6.45% and 7.99%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Detroit Red Wings outworked by Devils all night, drop first game in regulation, 6-2

    The Detroit Red Wings did not come away with at least a point for the first time this season, losing at home to the Devils, 6-2, on Tuesday.

  • Josh Downs lands NIL deal with Outback Steakhouse

    UNC football wide receiver Josh Downs is cashing in on a new NIL deal with Outback Steakhouse.

  • Spotify criticizes Ye's comments, keeps his music

    As corporations around the world including Adidas AG cut ties with Kanye West, music streaming service Spotify Technology SA said it would not remove the rapper's music unless his label requested it. Music from the artist now known as Ye did not violate anti-hate policies, Spotify chief Daniel Ek told Reuters. Recent antisemitic remarks made by the rapper are "just awful comments," and would have warranted removal from Spotify for violating its policies, which prohibit hate speech, if they had been on a podcast or recording, Ek said.

  • Mobileye Global Prices IPO Above Range to Raise $861 Million

    (Bloomberg) -- Mobileye Global Inc., the self-driving technology company owned by Intel Corp., priced one of the biggest US initial public offerings of the year above its marketed range to raise $861 million.Most Read from BloombergAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsMusk Tells Bankers He Plans to Close Twitter Deal on FridayCalifornia Poised to Overtake

  • Tech’s Big Day Tarnished as Microsoft, Google, TI Disappoint

    (Bloomberg) -- US tech stocks tumbled in after-hours trading after some of the industry’s biggest companies reported disappointing results.Most Read from BloombergAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsMusk Tells Bankers He Plans to Close Twitter Deal on FridayCalifornia Poised to Overtake Germany as World’s No. 4 EconomyGoogle parent Alphabet Inc. fell as m

  • These 2 Big 8% Dividend Stocks Are Proven Long-Term Winners

    The stock market had a good day today. The S&P has gained 1.63% and moderated its year-to-date losses to 19%. That rally has pushed the index up just out of bear territory. Despite these gains, at least one major bear believes that the index hasn’t bottomed out yet. Mike Wilson, Morgan Stanley’s chief US equity strategist, sees more room for the index to fall, and predicts that the S&P will hit its low point somewhere between 3,000 and 3,200 – a drop that would mean another 20% loss for stocks.

  • 2 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks With High Yields; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Markets are volatile, with an overall bear trend combining with short rallies to confuse investors. Economic headwinds are piling up, in the form of stubbornly high inflation, rising interest rates and tighter money from the Federal Reserve, growing evidence of a slowing economy, and an increased potential for a deep recession in the next few months. For investors focused on defense, blue chip dividend stocks are natural plays. The blue chips are stocks with reputations for high quality, capable

  • The Fed is realizing that inflation is a smaller 'black hole of pain' than previously thought, and stocks could rally 16% by year-end, Fundstrat says

    A pause in rate hikes could lead stocks exceed the rally seen in July, when investors had first started hoping the Fed would pivot from its rate hikes.

  • 4 Energy Stocks to Grab Today

    Given the positive dynamics in the energy sector and the income potential, investing in energy stocks is a no-brainer.

  • Why Annaly Capital Management Stock Rose 5.9% on Tuesday

    What happened Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) stumbled out of the gates on Tuesday, dropping 2.3% shortly after the opening bell, but then charged higher as the day progressed. At the closing bell, it finished the day up 5.

  • Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says the stock market will avoid a disaster in 2023 if the Fed acknowledges that it has made progress in reducing inflation

    Jeremy Siegel thinks the Fed funds rate could ultimately fall to 2% by the end of 2023 as the economy begins to slow down.