Helen, believed to be America's oldest gorilla at 64, dies at Louisville Zoo

Helen, a Louisville Zoo gorilla. Helen died on Oct. 14, 2022, at age 64.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – A beloved member of a Kentucky zoo's troop of gorillas died Friday after months of declining health, according to a release from the facility.

Helen was 64 years old, according to Louisville Zoo spokesperson Kyle Shepherd. The Louisville Zoo release said just one other gorilla in the world was known to be older – a 65-year-old gorilla at Zoo Berlin named Fatou. The median lifespan of a female zoo gorilla is about 39 years, according to Shepherd's release.

Nicknamed the "Grand Dame" for her status as a great-great-great grandmother, the western lowland gorilla was euthanized by the zoo after months of health issues, according to the release. It was a difficult decision, Shepherd said, as Helen, who had recently developed instability and tremors that impacted her daily life, had "long impressed Zoo fans with her big personality and longevity" since arriving in Louisville in 2002.

'Back on his throne': TobyKeith, the chihuahua, is once again the world's oldest living dog

Eclipse: Dog who famously took solo bus trips to the park, remembered as a 'Seattle icon'

"Helen’s exceptional longevity is not only a testament to her personal constitution, but also to the outstanding care provided by her keeper team and the animal health care staff over these past 20 years," Louisville Zoo Director Dan Maloney said in the release. "Helen was one of our most beloved ambassadors. Her fascination with human babies delighted families for decades."

Helen, a gorilla at the Louisville Zoo, greets a child in attendance.

Helen started her life in the wild in Cameroon, a central African country that borders Nigeria and the Atlantic Ocean. She is believed to have been born in 1958, according to the zoo. Before arriving in Louisville 20 years ago, she lived at Chicago's Lincoln Park Zoo.

Reach Rae Johnson at rnjohnson@courier-journal.com and Lucas Aulbach at laulbach@courier-journal.com.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Helen, believed to be oldest gorilla in US, 2nd oldest in world, dies