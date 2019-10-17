Helen Hunt is 'at home recovering' after car accident originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Helen Hunt is home one day after the SUV she was riding in flipped, ABC News has confirmed.

The actress is known for her Academy Award-winning performance in the 1997 film "As Good As It Gets" and the 90s sitcom "Mad About You."

“Helen is at home recovering with no major injuries," her publicist said in a statement.

Video of the collision obtained by TMZ appears to show the SUV flipping on its side after being hit by another car attempting to cross an intersection.

Hunt, 56, was the lone passenger in the back of the flipped vehicle and was transported to Cedars-Sinai hospital afterward, a Los Angeles Police Department source briefed on the case said.

The status of the driver, as well as the operator of the other vehicle, are still unknown.

No one has been cited for the crash, and drugs and alcohol are not suspected in the incident, TMZ reported. The source told ABC News that the crash is being investigated.

Hunt and her "Mad About You" co-star Paul Reiser will reprise their roles as Jamie and Paul Buchman, respectively, in a reboot of the series, starting Nov. 20 on Spectrum's On Demand platform.