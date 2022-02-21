Helen Kissick to resign from Beaver County Chamber of Commerce by summer

Beaver County Chamber of Commerce President and Executive Director Helen Kissick announced her resignation, to take effect by summer 2022.

BEAVER — The Beaver County Chamber of Commerce announced Monday that it has accepted the resignation of President & Executive Director Helen Kissick.

Kissick will leave the chamber by early summer, following a successful three-year term. She provided advance notification of her intention to leave her post to provide for an orderly transition and to give the board ample time to consider a replacement.

As the chamber’s board chairwoman, Brittney Golden said, “Helen Kissick has made important contributions to the chamber during her term. During the COVID-19 pandemic especially, she navigated the chamber through unparalleled times, when many businesses in our community struggled to remain open. We are especially thankful for her work assisting members in navigating the Paycheck Protection Program loan, and other federal and state programs that were designed to help small businesses stay afloat.”

Golden added, “She was, and will continue to be, a real advocate for the business community, and exemplifies the true meaning of community service.”

In announcing her resignation, Kissick expressed that her work with chamber members, the board and staff has been entirely fulfilling.

“The level of collaboration amongst parties who have a sincere interest in moving Beaver County forward is invigorating. For example, programs like Leadership Beaver County (prepares future leaders in our county) and the Rooted Locally e-gift card program (to encourage spending locally to support small businesses) happen only when people and the community at large passionately and consistently engage in building the greater good," Kissick said.

She further commented, “I’m particularly proud of the way our chamber’s workplace has evolved these past few years to a hybrid setting. We continue to meet member needs while benefitting from an agile office footprint, providing flexible work arrangements, in tune with today’s workforce needs.”

Kissick plans to stay involved in direct alignment with the chamber’s vision to positively impact Beaver County to be the chosen place to live and work, through her business consulting business and other community involvement.

“Leaving the chamber will provide an opportunity to step back, reassess, and identify the next best way to personally learn, grow and contribute. I am grateful for the great relationships formed with the staff, chamber members and board along the way,” she said.

Golden said the chamber board will immediately form a committee to search for a new president and executive director.

“We expect to have a qualified candidate identified soon to allow for an efficient transition in leadership. As an organization, we’re fortunate to have an excellent staff and an engaged board," she said. "As in past leadership changes, the chamber will continue to provide uninterrupted service to our members.”

This year, the chamber is celebrating its 50th year of service to Beaver County businesses. Throughout its history, the chamber has been a leading advocate for business and economic development. For more information on the Beaver County Chamber of Commerce, visit its website at www.bcchamber.com, or call 724-775-3944.

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Beaver County Chamber of Commerce president/director to resign this year