Helen Mirren, 77, suffers broken bone attempting to perform ‘incredibly brave’ stunts in upcoming film

Helen Mirren is taking risks in her acting career.

The 77-year-old actress candidly spoke out about performing her own stunts while filming "Shazam! Fury of the Gods."



"I did some of my own stunts, but I broke my finger," Mirren revealed during an appearance on "The Graham Norton Show."

"I was incredibly brave and didn't say anything or complain because I wanted to be a real 'stunty' person."

Despite not being a huge fan of superheroes, Mirren challenged herself by not using a stunt double for the action film.

She continued to discuss why she wanted to be cast in the "sweet and funny" superhero sequel.

"Loved the first Shazam… I am not a big superhero type person, but I loved the idea of it and happily signed up for the second one… It is great," she admitted on the show.

The "1923" actress confessed that the premise of the movie is quite complex.

"Don't ask me about the plot, it's too complicated!"

In "Shazam! Fury of the Gods," Helen Mirren portrays Hespera, the daughter of Atlas who attempts to take back the powers of Shazam, played by Zachary Levi.

However, Mirren went on to describe her character and the challenges she faced while on the movie set.

"We are angry goddesses wearing unbelievably heavy costumes. It was very hot and uncomfortable and in fact, Lucy [Liu] said at the end of the first day's shooting, ‘They are trying to kill us,’ in all seriousness," she remarked.

During a previous appearance on "The Graham Norton Show," Mirren revealed she had experience doing stunt-driving in movies.

"I drove stunt-driving, believe it or not, in 'The Queen,'" Mirren noted before laughter was heard in the audience as a picture of her portraying Queen Elizabeth II and her corgis appeared on the screen.

"You may think that doesn’t count as stunt driving, but I had to do a shot where, my fellow actors will know, the camera was set up all up in the front of the car, so I couldn’t see anything… I had to drive quite fast through… made up roads… in Scotland," Mirren explained.



"I think that characterizes as stunt driving," she laughed.