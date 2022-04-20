Helen Mirren reveals stepson Rio Hackford’s cause of death

Helen Mirren and her husband, Taylor Hackford, are speaking out about the death of Taylor's son Rio Hackford.

In a joint statement on Tuesday, the married couple said Rio, 51, died of "uveal melanoma, a very aggressive and rare form of cancer."

The couple, in their statement to People magazine, encourages everyone reading about Rio's death "to get their eyes tested once a year, which might save their loved ones from this cancer."

Taylor Hackford, Helen Mirren and sons Rio Hackford and Alex Hackford attend a ceremony honoring Mirren on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Jan. 3, 2013. Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage

They added that they are "inspired" by Rio's life and "heartbroken" over his loss.

"His life showed us how to live in generosity and community," their statement continues. "He shared his life's journey with so many who now mourn him, and at the same time, celebrate their fortune in knowing him."

Rio died last week in Huntington Beach, California, his brother Alex Hackford told Variety.

Rio Hackford and Helen Mirren attend the premiere of "Trumbo" at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on Oct. 27, 2015, in Beverly Hills, California. Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Rio was an actor whose first onscreen appearance was in "Pretty Woman" in 1990, reports say. He also starred in "American Crime Story," "The Mandalorian," "Treme," "True Detective," "Swingers," "Raising Helen," "Deja Vu" and more.

His most recent acting credit was in "Pam & Tommy" on Hulu.

Taylor Hackford and Helen Mirren. Franco Origlia

Mirren first paid tribute to Rio in an Instagram post over the weekend. She shared a throwback photo of the actor with the caption, "El Rio."