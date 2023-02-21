Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Will Want To Turn Around Its Return Trends

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Helen of Troy:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.083 = US$217m ÷ (US$3.1b - US$523m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to November 2022).

Thus, Helen of Troy has an ROCE of 8.3%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Consumer Durables industry average of 17%.

In the above chart we have measured Helen of Troy's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Helen of Troy.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Helen of Troy Tell Us?

In terms of Helen of Troy's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 13% over the last five years. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

Our Take On Helen of Troy's ROCE

To conclude, we've found that Helen of Troy is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. And investors may be recognizing these trends since the stock has only returned a total of 27% to shareholders over the last five years. As a result, if you're hunting for a multi-bagger, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

On a separate note, we've found 1 warning sign for Helen of Troy you'll probably want to know about.

