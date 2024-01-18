Helena-area rural fire chief accused of attacking officers at Jan. 6 riot resigns
According to court documents, Frank Dahlquist was accused of pepper spraying and assaulting police at the U.S. Capitol during the January 6, 2021 riot.
According to court documents, Frank Dahlquist was accused of pepper spraying and assaulting police at the U.S. Capitol during the January 6, 2021 riot.
The Department of Justice is set to release its report, citing “failures” by law enforcement officials during the deadly Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic is now predicting the central bank could begin cutting rates in the third quarter — or earlier if inflation drops further.
Get the mascara that Wonder Woman herself calls "the one".
Prescott's current contract runs through the 2024 NFL season.
'Saved my sanity, and possibly my marriage,' said one of 25,000 Amazon shoppers who gave it a perfect five-star rating.
Mortgage applications increased as rates continued their decline. But inventory remained tight.
Ayaneo’s latest mini PC, the AM02, may look like a Nintendo system from the 1980s, but is actually quite powerful. It ships with the AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS CPU and up to 32GB of RAM.
Panera Bread's "Charged Lemonade" has a lot of caffeine. Here's how it ranks against other popular drinks.
The Transglobal Car Expedition plans to circle the Earth via the North and South Poles. They’ve left from New York City on the 18-month, 31,000-mile trek.
Have a pup who eats too fast? Tons of energy? This thing can help.
Teens who use Instagram late at night will soon see full screen prompts suggesting that they close the app and get some rest. Younger users won't be able to turn off these 'Nighttime Nudges.'
Apple's latest App Store changes haven't satisfied critics who say they don't go far enough.
In 2013, Cowboy Ventures had just gotten started. The most successful VC-backed U.S. tech companies less than 10 years old in 2013. Enterprise-oriented companies had 26x capital efficiency (current valuation divided by private capital raised), which was 2.4x better than consumer companies.
The stories you need to start your day: Rising cancer rates in younger people, Trump’s ballot battle and more in today's edition of The Yodel newsletter
An unredacted Meta internal presentation has revealed that the company's own employees recommended that 100,000 child users were harassed daily.
In today's edition: The next big thing in women's hoops, why fans are more distracting than usual at the Australian Open, ranking the 10 CFP champions, and more.
Bloomberg is reporting that Netflix has no plans to release a special application for the Vision Pro, at least for now.
A week spent with a Porsche 911 GTS in Munich revealed a city seemingly gridlocked by climate action disfunction.
Astrobotic’s lunar lander will be reentering Earth’s atmosphere over a remote part of the South Pacific Ocean tomorrow afternoon, bringing to a close the failed moon landing mission. The Peregrine lunar lander is expected to reenter around 4PM EST over an unpopulated stretch of ocean near Fiji, according to coordinates Astrobotic posted in a Wednesday update. The spacecraft will not survive reentry.
Some conservative Supreme Court justices signaled Wednesday they are ready to overrule a legal doctrine that gives federal agencies wide leeway, which could curb the power regulators have to intervene in many industries.