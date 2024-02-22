Helena businesses, city leaders address downtown parking issues
What comes to mind when you are contemplating a trip downtown? Probably parking or lack thereof and it is an issue employers, customers, and residents all agree needs to be addressed.
A widespread AT&T outage has impacted over 50,000 customers as of this morning, with most customer complaints centered in Houston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles and Atlanta. This outage even impacted 911 services.
The widespread outage sparked confusion for some users who reported their phone was stuck in SOS mode.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don reveals the key findings from his annual MLB stadium review.
Mitch Keller is coming off his first All-Star game selection.
Walking backward and tai chi can help improve your balance. Here's what to know.
This powerful puppy can work out stubborn knots and relieve muscle aches — all at a deep discount.
VW and Audi are recalling more than a quarter million vehicles to address faulty seals in fuel pumps that could pose a fire risk.
If you're paying off student loans and want to accelerate the process, here are some tips to help you get started.
Kids are letting the expletives fly on social media, with their parents' permission. Here's what experts think.
Dani Alves was sentenced to four years and six months in prison for the Dec. 2022 assault.
Whether you're an existing customer or not, Chase is definitely worth putting into your mix of potential home loan lenders to consider.
Google says it's temporarily suspended the ability of Gemini, its flagship generative AI suite of models, to generate images of people while it works on updating the technology to improve the historical accuracy of outputs involving depictions of humans. In a post on the social media platform X, the company announced what it couched as a "pause" on generating images of people -- writing that it's working to address "recent issues" related to historical inaccuracies. "While we do this, we're going to pause the image generation of people and will re-release an improved version soon," it added.
Hero Journey Club is a budding mental health service for gamers that aims to offer a safe space for people to find community do inner work.
Porsche will soon decide whether to build the electric Mission X concept unveiled in 2023 as a potential successor to the 918 Spyder hypercar.
The adoption of open banking and instant payments is moving slowly in the United States compared to other markets around the world, for example, Brazil. Until then, the co-founders of Zūm Rails say the experiences consumers have with payments continues to be fragmented, meaning companies have to create a tech stack to provide a wide range of services to their customers. The Montreal-based company is taking the approach of providing an all-in-one payments gateway that merges open banking with instant payments.
Meta's Oversight Board announced that Threads users will now be able to appeal content moderation decisions, giving the independent group the ability to influence policies for Meta’s newest app.
X announced it will block certain accounts and posts in India following executive orders from the government. It is appealing the orders and states that the platform doesn't agree with them.
Here are some of the best travel credit cards available right now, whether you’re looking for everyday rewards or luxury benefits.
Get ready for more automatic qualifiers for certain conferences.
Hundreds in the artificial intelligence community have signed an open letter calling for strict regulation of AI-generated impersonations, or deepfakes. While this is unlikely to spur real legislation (despite the House's new task force), it does act as a bellwether for how experts lean on this controversial issue. Criminal penalties are called for in any case where someone creates or spreads harmful deepfakes.