Helena Flats superintendent facing assault charges involving student

Dec. 13—Helena Flats School Superintendent Andy Maheras was charged last month with misdemeanor assault following an alleged altercation with a 12-year-old student in August.

Maheras pleaded not guilty to two counts of misdemeanor assault for "purposely or knowingly causing reasonable apprehension of bodily injury," and "purposely or knowingly causing bodily injury to another" at his initial court appearance Dec. 6.

Maheras is on paid administrative leave and continues to work from home, Helena Flats Board Chairwoman Jessica Dyer told the Inter Lake Tuesday. The board met the morning of Dec. 7 to discuss disciplinary actions. The meeting went into executive session and was closed to the public.

A message subsequently sent to families stated that "the district was informed that Superintendent Andy Maheras was charged with misdemeanor assault related to an interaction with a student that occurred earlier this year. Superintendent Maheras will be working from home pending the outcome of the criminal charges. The district takes the safety of its students seriously and will be evaluating the information as it moves forward."

Attorney Elizabeth Kaleva, who is representing the school district, said further action may be taken by the school board once the court case concludes.

According to court documents filed Nov. 20 in Flathead County Justice Court, the alleged assault took place Aug. 31 after Maheras attempted to discipline a 12-year-old boy who was kissing a 13-year-old girl in the hallway.

On Sept. 25, Maheras messaged school resource officer and Flathead County Sheriff's Office deputy Geno Cook asking if he could stop by to discuss the issue. Maheras told Cook he grabbed the boy's arm when he tried to walk away, but that the 12-year-old student alleged he grabbed the boy's face and pushed him into a locker, which Maheras said he didn't remember doing, according to court documents.

Flathead County Sheriff's Office detective Michael Carey was assigned to investigate the case Oct. 10.

After reviewing video footage obtained from the school, Carey observed Maheras grabbing the boy's left arm, pulling him toward him and placing his left hand on the student's back, speaking to him, according to court documents. The student was then reportedly seen turning away from Maheras, who grabbed the 12-year-old by the left shoulder with his arm behind the boy's back, which Carey described in the court documents as a "side-hug-type situation."

The superintendent allegedly removed his arm and the student walked away toward "what appeared to be" lockers. Maheras could be seen turning in the same direction as the student, shaking his head, the narrative states.

The superintendent was then seen walking toward the same area as the student, going off the camera. Several children who were in camera range were allegedly seen reacting to something going on in the direction where the superintendent and student had gone. A few of them "looked surprised" with some, who were walking in the hall, turning around to watch what was happening, court documents state.

Near the end of the video, Maheras returned into partial view of the camera and walked out of range as a locker was closed in the same area.

During a forensic interview with the student, the 12-year-old reported that the superintendent approached him and the 13-year-old girl, accusing them of kissing in the hallway. The boy said Maheras grabbed him by the arm, speaking to him about what he allegedly saw.

As the student walked away to his locker to get a pencil, he said Maheras grabbed him by the arm again, and then by both arms, squeezing them and pushing him into the lockers, according to the court documents. Scared, the student reportedly said he did not want to look at the superintendent's face and Maheras allegedly grabbed his chin, painfully squeezing his face,

"Like if you were squeezing a stress ball," turning it toward him, court documents state. The student also reported his neck popped while he turned his face and that it hurt.

Carey also obtained statements supplied by Helena Flats School Principal Allison Hawes and school counselor William Walker.

If found guilty Maheras may face a maximum six-month jail term and a $500 fine. A pretrial omnibus hearing is scheduled Feb. 6 at Flathead County Justice Court.

Maheras has been the superintendent of Helena Flats for the past five years and previously served as an assistant principal at Bozeman High School, according to an April 7 Hungry Horse News article outlining his background when he was one of two finalists for the Columbia Falls School District superintendent position. The other candidate was selected for the position.

Maheras started his career in law enforcement as a juvenile probation/parole officer with the state of Washington and Walla Walla County. He then took a counselor position working with at-risk youth for the Children's Home Society of Washington, according to the article. He then went into public education, where he's worked for the past 20 years with 14 in administration.

