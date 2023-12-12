Helena launches "Security Camera Registry and Mapping" program
To win games you need to win in recruiting, and almost out of nowhere Nebraska has emerged as a serious player.
Snapchat has announced that its annual Snapchat Recap will start rolling out globally tomorrow on December 13. Each recap will offers users a look-back on the year by organizing their Snaps into categories, such as "Beach, Please," which will showcase content captured of the ocean or lakes, or "Felt Cute, Will Delete Later," which will display the selfies you took throughout the year. In addition to launching the recaps, Snapchat is also sharing how users spent their year on the platform.
BeReal is launching new features for its app, which has over 25 million daily active users globally. The company, which tries to differentiate its platform by focusing on spontaneous authenticity, is adding a feature similar to Apple’s Live Photos.
Steam will refund The Day Before purchases after studio Fntastic's abrupt closure.
Beef up your home security — Amazon's marking down everything from alarms and indoor cams to floodlights.
Arturia has updated its MiniFreak hardware synthesizer with a whole bunch of new features. There’s a new sound engine, a union effect, new LFO modulation options and even an online store to buy sound packs.
Vammo, the São Paulo-based startup that wants to scale electric motorcycle battery swapping in Latin America, has raised a $30 million Series A round to capture the growth in popularity of motorcycles across the region. The startup, formerly Leoparda Electric, offers an e-motorcycle subscription that comes with unlimited access to battery swapping stations. Vammo says it has already found product market fit and a profitable business model, with customers clocking up 4 million kilometers driven and more than 150,000 battery exchanges in the 10 months since launch.
Anderson reportedly bit one guard in the chest and the other in the butt.
Before joining Uber as chief security officer in 2015, Joe Sullivan served for two years as a federal prosecutor with the United States Department of Justice, where he specialized in computer hacking and IP issues. More than 20 years after joining the U.S. government to help organizations defend against the so-called bad guys, Sullivan found himself on the other side of the justice system. In May this year, Sullivan was sentenced to three years probation.
Less than three weeks ago, French startup Amo released ID. As I hinted in my article covering this much-anticipated launch, ID was Amo’s first idea. Once again, this new app will be dissected by social app enthusiasts and other companies working in this space because Amo was co-founded by 10 veterans in the industry who cut their teeth on Zenly, the location-sharing app that was acquired by Snap, grew to become one of Europe’s biggest social apps with 18 million daily active users and then was shut down by Snap.
The whirlwind management drama at OpenAI last month concluded with co-founder Sam Altman reinstated within a week of his surprise dismissal -- and a much bigger role for Microsoft, which ended up with a seat on the board for the first time since investing billions into the startup earlier this year. “The invitation to comment is the first part of the CMA’s information gathering process and comes in advance of launching any phase 1 investigation, which would only happen once the CMA has received the information it needs from the partnership parties," said Sorcha O’Carroll, senior director for Mergers at the CMA, in a statement. An investigation, meanwhile, goes through several stages that could result in the CMA taking steps to de-couple the pair.
Grok, a ChatGPT competitor developed by xAI, Elon Musk’s AI startup, has officially launched on X, the site formerly known as Twitter. Grok began rolling out late this afternoon to X Premium Plus subscribers in the U.S., "Premium Plus" being X's plan that costs $16 per month for ad-free access to the social network. Longtime subscribers will get priority access to Grok, X said, with the rollout expected to wrap up in the next week.
Realme's GT5 Pro smartphone can be unlocked with your palm print, and you can even control it using gestures.
Amit Patel’s lawyer said Thursday that he stole the money from the Jaguars in a “horribly misguided effort to pay back previous gambling losses.”
Last year, Apple launched a special new protection for at-risk users — such as journalists and activists — called Lockdown Mode, designed to limit some regular iPhone, iPad, Mac and Watch features with the goal of minimizing the possibility of a successful cyberattack. A year later, Apple said it is not aware of any successful hack against someone using Lockdown Mode. The comment was made by a senior Apple engineer on a call with reporters on Wednesday in response to a question by TechCrunch.
With the news that Microsoft’s Copilot is getting OpenAI’s latest models and a new code interpreter, it’s clear the battle over the future of AI is increasingly being fought at the developer and engineering level. If you can get developers hooked on “your” AI Copilot, then you will be able to better sell into that market and, bluntly, keep the addicts coming back for more. As a result of the latest announcements, Copilot will be able to better understand queries and offer better responses, Yusuf Mehdi, EVP and consumer chief marketing officer at Microsoft, told the media recently.
A Tesla reservation recently posted an order screenshot that shows a previously-unknown special-edition Cybertruck.
A new company, Rhythms, wants to help organizations improve their productivity by using AI to identify the working patterns of top-performing teams. Rhythms, which integrates with a business' existing internal apps and platforms, identifies sets of activities -- think business reviews, retrospectives and cross-functional meetings -- that happen on a regular schedule or cadence. Leveraging AI, Rhythms then attempts to glean insights from these cadences, providing recommendations that teams and orgs can adopt to ostensibly better achieve their goals.