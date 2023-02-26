Helia Group (ASX:HLI) Is Increasing Its Dividend To A$0.41

The board of Helia Group Limited (ASX:HLI) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of A$0.41 on the 24th of March, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This makes the dividend yield 8.5%, which is above the industry average.

Helia Group Will Pay Out More Than It Is Earning

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much.

Helia Group has established itself as a dividend paying company, given its 8-year history of distributing earnings to shareholders. Based on Helia Group's last earnings report, the payout ratio is at a decent 64%, meaning that the company is able to pay out its dividend with a bit of room to spare.

The next 3 years is set to see EPS grow by 15.2%. However, over that same time horizon, analysts estimate the future payout ratio to be at 95%, which is a bit high and could start applying pressure to the balance sheet.

Helia Group's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Even in its relatively short history, the company has reduced the dividend at least once. If the company cuts once, it definitely isn't argument against the possibility of it cutting in the future. Since 2015, the annual payment back then was A$0.0655, compared to the most recent full-year payment of A$0.28. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 20% per annum over that time. Helia Group has grown distributions at a rapid rate despite cutting the dividend at least once in the past. Companies that cut once often cut again, so we would be cautious about buying this stock solely for the dividend income.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. We are encouraged to see that Helia Group has grown earnings per share at 7.5% per year over the past five years. Since earnings per share is growing at an acceptable rate, and the payout policy is balanced, we think the company is positioning itself well to grow earnings and dividends in the future.

In Summary

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. The company hasn't been paying a very consistent dividend over time, despite only paying out a small portion of earnings. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Just as an example, we've come across 2 warning signs for Helia Group you should be aware of, and 1 of them is concerning. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

