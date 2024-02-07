Helicopter carrying 5 Marines goes missing, search underway in San Diego County

The U.S. Marine Corps is searching for five Marines after a helicopter traveling from Creech Air Force Base in Nevada to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in California went missing.

The Marines were flying a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter on Tuesday "when the aircraft was reported overdue," the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing said in a statement Wednesday.

The Marines were assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 361, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, the statement said.

Search and rescue efforts are underway and the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department and the Civil Air Patrol are assisting.

Firefighters were also dispatched, but due to low visibility search efforts were pulled back, Cal Fire said. No debris has been found, Fire Captain Mike Cornette said.

The search comes amid a winter storm in San Diego that dumped heavy rain on the area and caused flash flood warnings. On Tuesday, parts of San Diego County were under a rare tornado warning.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com