Helicopter carrying 6 people crashes in San Bernardino County

A helicopter carrying six people crashed in eastern San Bernardino County Friday night.

The FAA confirmed that the Eurocopter EC130 went down around 10 p.m. east of the 15 Freeway and Halloran Springs Road near the community of Nipton, not far from the California-Nevada border.

Preliminary information indicates that the helicopter may have taken off from Palm Springs and was last seen near Barstow. Its intended destination was not immediately known.

It is unknown if any of the six people aboard survived the crash.

The FAA and the NTSB are investigating.

