Helicopter crash kills three Texas Parks and Wildlife workers, officials say

Three Texas Parks and Wildlife workers were killed in a helicopter crash on Saturday, officials say.

Deputies responded to reports of a helicopter crash in southeastern Brewster County Saturday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.

The three passengers, Dewey Stockbridge, a wildlife biologist, Brandon White, a fish and wildlife technician and Bob Dittmar, a state wildlife veterinarian, were killed, Texas Parks and Wildlife said in a news release.

The pilot, a private contractor, survived and was flown to Alpine for treatment before being transferred to a hospital in El Paso, officials said.

At the time of the crash, the group was “conducting aerial surveys of desert bighorn sheep” in Texas Parks and Wildlife’s Black Gap Wildlife Management Area, according to the agency.

Black Gap covers around 103,000 acres in west Texas, and shares 25 miles of the Rio Grande with Mexico.

“No words can begin to express the depth of sadness we feel for the loss of our colleagues in this tragic accident,” Texas Parks and Wildlife Executive Director Carter Smith said in the release.

“These men were consummate professionals, deeply liked and highly regarded by their peers and partners alike for the immense passion, dedication, and expertise they brought to their important work in wildlife management and veterinary medicine,” he said.

In a statement, Gov. Greg Abbott called the incident “tragic accident.”

“Cecilia and I are deeply saddened by this loss and we extend our sympathies to the families and loved ones of the victims,” he said. “I ask all Texans to keep these families in their thoughts and prayers.”

The Federal Aviation Administration, the Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas Game Wardens are investigating, the agency said.

Brewster County is located in West Texas.