Ukraine helicopter crash kills at least 15, including interior minister: Live updates

Kim Hjelmgaard and John Bacon, USA TODAY
·2 min read

At least 15 people were killed, including Ukraine's interior minister and his top deputies, when a helicopter crashed into a kindergarten in a Kyiv suburb Wednesday, Ukraine's authorities said.

Three children were among the dead.

Interior Minister Denys appears to be the most senior Ukrainian official killed since the start of the war in Ukraine. His first deputy Yevgeny Yenin, State Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Yuriy Lubkovich, their assistants and the helicopter crew were among the dead, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Telegram.

Nine of those killed were aboard the chopper when it crashed in Brovary, an eastern suburb of the Ukrainian capital. The others who died were apparently on the ground. Twenty-five people were injured, including 10 children, Zelenskyy said.

"Unspeakable pain," he said. "Bright memory to everyone whose life was taken by this black morning."

Zelenskyy said the national police and security services were working to determine the cause of the crash. There was no initial information indicating the helicopter was shot down. Images posted on social media from near the scene appear to suggest it crashed close to a residential building after hitting the kindergarten.

More: Before-and-after images capture devastation of Ukrainian apartment complex after missile attack

Ukraine's national police said the helicopter belonged to the country's state emergency service.

At the World Economic Forum session in Davos, Switzerland, Ukraine first lady Olena Zelenska fought back tears, and forum President Borge Brende, of Norway, requested 15 seconds of silence after opening the session to honor the crash victims.

Ukrainian Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, March 18, 2022.
More: Netherlands says it will join US, Germany in providing Patriot help to Ukraine: Updates

Other developments:

►Ukraine's electricity generation, crippled by Russian missile attacks, covers only about 75% of demand, power system operator Ukrenergo said. Rolling blackouts are underway in eight regions, among them Kharkiv, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia.

►Moldovan President Maia Sandu, speaking to reporters at the World Economic Forum in Davos, urged all nations to help Ukraine win – or "each of us will be in danger." Moldova is on Ukraine's southwestern border.

Russian diplomat: No withdrawal,  damage payments or war crime trials

Russia will achieve its objectives in Ukraine despite a “hybrid war” waged by the West against Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Wednesday.  Speaking at a an annual news conference, Lavrov dismissed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s demands for a complete Russian withdrawal from Ukraine, payment of war damages or prosecution of Russians as war criminals. Lavrov accused the U.S. and other western nations of making "all the decisions in Ukraine" in an effort to wear down and weaken Russia.

“There must be no military infrastructure in Ukraine that poses a direct threat to our country,” Lavrov added.

Contributing: Associated Press

Military and onlookers stand at the site where a helicopter crashed near a kindergarten outside the capital Kyiv, killing more than a dozen people, on January 18, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ukraine helicopter crash near Kyiv: Denys Monastyrskyi among 15 deaths

