Helicopter crashes in Alaska killing 5, seriously injuring 1

·1 min read

PALMER, Alaska (AP) — A helicopter crashed in Alaska killing five people and leaving one in serious but stable condition, authorities said.

The Eurocopter AS50 crashed under unknown circumstances near Butte at 6:35 p.m. Saturday, the Federal Aviation Administration said Sunday.

Alaska State Troopers said in a statement Sunday that they received a report of an overdue helicopter and the location of possible crash debris Saturday night.

A rescue team from Alaska Rescue Coordination Center was dispatched to the crash site in the area of Knik Glacier just after 10 p.m., troopers wrote. The team arrived to find five occupants dead and a sole survivor, who was taken to a hospital.

No identities were immediately released, but authorities are notifying next of kin.

The Alaska State Troopers, Alaska Army National Guard, and Alaska Mountain Rescue Group will attempt recovery efforts at the site Sunday. A temporary flight restriction is in place near Knik Glacier until 11 a.m. Monday for a recovery mission. Pilots should avoid the area, troopers say.

The National Transportation Safety Board said an investigator was headed to the crash scene.

Recommended Stories

  • Barn Find Hunter Uncovers Rare 1969 Trans Am 400 In Alaska

    A collection of old school muscle is uncovered in Alaska, and the highlight is the F-Body hiding under a car cover...

  • Pregnant mother, toddlers injured in MacArthur Causeway crash. MacArthur completely closed

    A crash involving small children and a pregnant woman near Palm Island led to the MacArthur Causeway closing its westbound lanes late Friday night, while the eastbound lanes were closed earlier in the evening due to spring break curfews and crowds on Miami Beach.

  • Record rains force swift-water rescues in Nashville as storms batter state

    At least four people were killed and swift-water rescue crews saved more than 130 people as devastating storms continued to hammer the South.

  • Chinese apps join celebs in backlash against Western fashion brands over Xinjiang

    China's top ride-hailing app dropped Swedish fashion retailer H&M from its listings as Chinese celebrities stopped endorsing foreign labels in a growing uproar over Western accusations of forced labour in Xinjiang. H&M faced a public backlash in China when social media users in the country circulated a statement the company made last year announcing it would no longer source cotton from Xinjiang after reports of the use of forced labour by Uighur Muslims.

  • Two NC State baseball players suspended from team after felony charges

    After the NC State baseball players were charged Friday, the university said they were suspended and were investigating.

  • As Legislature battles over Gov. Tim Walz's powers, courts refuse to reject his authority

    The fight over Gov. Tim Walz's emergency powers is still permeating the 2021 Minnesota legislative session, yet more than a dozen state and federal judges have broadly backed his actions. In refusing to reverse statewide mask mandates, eviction moratoriums and business restrictions, judges are carving out new precedents for executive power amid the pandemic that has killed nearly 7,000 ...

  • Floodwater Submerges Vehicles Following Heavy Rain in Nashville

    Floodwater partially submerged vehicles in Nashville, Tennessee, on Sunday, March 28, after heavy rain inundated the area.The National Weather Service said on Sunday that Nashville had seen its second-largest two-day rainfall in history. The Metro Nashville Police Department said at least four people died after flooding swept the city.Philip Byard posted this footage on Sunday that shows vehicles trapped in floodwater in Nashville. Credit: Philip Byard via Storyful

  • Record rains kill 4, force 130 swift-water rescues in Nashville as more storms slam battered South

    At least four people were killed and swift-water rescue crews plucked more than 130 people from cars, apartments and homes in Tennessee.

  • ‘We’re paying attention’: Vigils, rallies planned in George Floyd’s honor ahead of Derek Chauvin trial

    Minneapolis activists planned rallies and vigils Sunday to honor George Floyd's life and draw attention to the trial of former officer Derek Chauvin.

  • There Was a Brief Glimmer of Hope for the Giant Boat Wedged in the Suez Canal

    Satellogic/Handout via ReutersThe cargo ship that has blocked the Suez Canal since Tuesday—and epitomized the mood of a battered and exhausted public—could be freed on Saturday night, some optimistic reports suggest.But, as the ship’s calamitous journey has so far indicated, there is plenty that could still go wrong.Yukito Higaki, president of the Japanese company that owns the Ever Given, said he hoped that a weekend high tide and the dislodging efforts already underway would help to refloat the ship, NBC reported. He also apologized for the multi-billion dollar mess. “We apologize for blocking the traffic and causing the tremendous trouble and worry to many people, including the involved parties,” Higaki said.Releasing Container Ship From Suez Canal Could Capsize ItThe blockade on one of the busiest shipping routes in the world has stalled hundreds of vessels and triggered an unfurling trade crisis. The jam has held up nearly $10 billion in trade each day, according to The New York Times, and added another layer of stress onto an industry already kneecapped by pandemic-induced lockdowns.Bloomberg reports that Ikea is among the slew of companies facing supply-chain issues, which is stressful news to anyone in the market for a cheap bookshelf. The Swedish company is reportedly “considering all options to ensure availability of products.” Construction equipment company Caterpillar “is said to be considering airlifting products if necessary.”In some positive news, the 1,312-foot long Ever Given ship had moved slightly as of Saturday morning, Reuters reports. The ship’s rudder finally began to operate on Friday night, and by the afternoon the stern had moved as well.One Suez Canal pilot told CNN that he believed the ship could be removed by Saturday night. “The locomotives are now full force and the ship is starting to operate its machines,” Hend Fathy Hussein, a spokeswoman for the Suez Canal Economic Zone, wrote on Facebook. “[B]ut it hasn’t been floating yet.”Osama Rabie, chairman of the Suez Canal Authority, said in a press conference on Saturday that he “could not say” when the ship might be free. Unusually strong winds continue to hinder attempts to move it. Hundreds of ships wait in the Red Sea as the Ever Given remains lodged in the Suez Canal. Mahmoud Khaled/AFP via Getty The BBC reported that 14 tugboats are aiding in Saturday’s refloating efforts. High winds were initially blamed for the grounding, but Rabie said on Saturday that human error may have played a part, too.“The weather was one reason, but maybe there was a technical error, or a human error,” he said.Workers are currently digging out the stuck ship and using tugboats to dislodge it. A worst case scenario, Rabie said, would be removing some of the cargo to lighten the load.The Ever Given has a capacity for 20,000 containers; according to the BBC removing that weight could take “weeks” and require “specialist equipment.” If the ship is not freed on Saturday, the Times reported that its “best chance” might come on Monday, when a high tide is predicted that could helpfully push up water levels.The canal provides a thoroughfare for around 15 percent of global shipping traffic.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Alaska Sen. Dan Sullivan said he'll 'support' Sen. Lisa Murkowski's reelection

    Sullivan told ABC's "This Week" that the two Alaska lawmakers "don't agree on everything, but we make a good team for Alaska."

  • Suez Canal: Ship causing logjam 'could soon be refloated' vessel's owner says as US offers help

    The Japanese owners of the vessel blocking the Suez Canal said that an attempt will be made to refloat the vessel by taking advantage of tidal movements, which could see the ship dislodged as soon as Saturday.

  • After a Firefighter's Death, His Son Gets a Truck Birthday Parade

    Matt Boney said a fire chief had grabbed him on Tuesday night as they prepared to pull the body of their fallen comrade, Jared Lloyd, from the rubble of an assisted living center in Rockland County, New York, where Lloyd had died trying to rescue residents from a fire hours earlier. The chief, he said, told him that one of Lloyd’s two sons, Logan, was turning 6 on Wednesday — in just a few hours — and had asked his mother if a fire truck could come to his house for his birthday. “And that’s how this all started,” said the chief, Ken Conjura of the Spring Valley Fire Department, who is Logan’s stepfather. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Boney, a firefighter in Rockland County, started making calls at around noon Wednesday but didn’t expect what happened next. Before long, he said, calls started pouring in from firefighters, police officers and contractors throughout the region. Boney said he had soon realized that he was going to need a bigger staging area for the vehicles, and he directed everyone to meet in a giant parking lot outside a Pfizer office in Pearl River, New York. More than 200 vehicles — fire trucks, police cars, ambulances, dump trucks and tow trucks — streamed into the lot and lined up in more than a dozen orderly rows. “We knew it was going to be big, but we didn’t know it was going to be that big,” Boney said. “We were all in awe, like: ‘Oh my God. This is really happening.’” The procession, reported by Lohud.com, had been organized as Rockland County firefighters were still grieving the loss of Lloyd, 35, an avid golfer, president of the firefighters’ softball league, a die-hard New York Mets fan and father to two boys, Logan and Darius, 4, his colleagues said. Lloyd, who had been a Rockland County firefighter for more than 15 years, radioed a call for help from inside the Evergreen Court Home for Adults in Spring Valley, New York, before the building collapsed on Tuesday, authorities said. “He was that guy that you could call and he would be here in a minute,” Conjura said. “He was that guy that couldn’t leave because he was afraid to miss something. He was that guy you want to have on your team. He’s going to be a big, big, tremendous loss to this department.” Logan, who was still absorbing his father’s death, didn’t know if any fire truck was coming for his birthday, Conjura said. But as the huge procession of vehicles left the lot and headed to the boy’s street, Conjura told Logan to come outside. It was gray and rainy, and the sound of the sirens came first. Then the vehicles arrived, a long, snaking river of flashing red, white and blue lights through the streets of Nanuet. The vehicles seemed to stretch for miles — fire engines from Monsey, police cars from Orangetown, ambulances from Stony Point, dump trucks from MCM Paving & Excavation from West Haverstraw — and so many more from so many places. Logan watched as the vehicles rolled by his house for more than 40 minutes, stopping occasionally so firefighters could hand him presents. “It was unbelievable,” Conjura said. “He was super excited. He was very happy.” On a day of mourning and loss, the procession, Conjura said, was about answering a call to service. “It just speaks about firefighters — even in their darkest moments, they shine,” he said. “They get together and make things happen. That’s what the volunteer fire service is all about: picking each other up.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Coolest Cars For Sale On Motorious As March Winds Down

    Celebrate the last weekend in March with these rides.

  • Yep, We Found the Best Self-Tanners to Give Your Face an Incomparable Glow

    No sun, no problem.

  • Dodge Challenger Crabbing On The Highway

    Oh, that’s not good…

  • Tiger King: Joe Exotic’s husband filing for divorce, saying lack of Trump pardon ‘dashed hopes’

    The Tiger King didn’t just lose his best chance at freedom when Donald Trump’s hotly-anticipated pardon never came, he lost his marriage. Husband Dillon Passage confirmed in a series of Instagram posts on Friday that he was filing for divorce from the Netflix star. Attorney for Mr Exotic, Francisco Hernandez, told TMZ that he is distraught after speaking to him in prison.

  • CNN must investigate host Chris Cuomo over special Covid-19 tests, says Society of Professional Journalists

    It comes amid increasing scrutiny of the network’s coverage of governor Andrew Cuomo

  • ‘The only threat you face is unarmed children’: Beto O’Rourke mocks Ted Cruz’s claim border smugglers heckled him

    O’Rourke listed problems Texans face that Cruz could address instead of posting videos from border

  • Three weeks before George Floyd killing, accused officers violently detained another Black man

    Derek Chauvin’s trial begins on Monday 29 March