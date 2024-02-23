Helicopter crashes in wooded area of northeast Mississippi

BALDWYN, Miss. — A helicopter crashed Friday afternoon in northeast Mississippi, according to a local law enforcement official.

Prentiss County Sheriff Randy Tolar told WTVA-TV that the aircraft went down in a wooded area near Baldwyn. The site is about 115 miles (185 kilometers) southeast of Memphis, Tennessee.

Tolar said it was not immediately unclear how many people were aboard the helicopter and if there were any injuries.

An employee who answered the phone in the sheriff's department told The Associated Press that nobody in the department was available to answer additional questions about the crash.

