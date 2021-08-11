Helicopter lands at school in Canada so passenger can get Dairy Queen, police say

When Mayor Al Jellicoe of Tisdale in Saskatoon, Canada, saw a red helicopter land in a middle school parking lot, he wasn’t sure what to think.

Then a woman jumped out and ran next door to a Dairy Queen, CBC News reported.

“Well, I thought somebody must be hungry,” Jellicoe told the network. “Initially, I thought that’s probably not the right thing to do.”

The 34-year-old helicopter pilot from Leroy, Saskatoon, was charged with dangerous operation of an aircraft, an Aug. 11 Royal Canadian Mounted Police news release said.

The unauthorized landing in Tisdale stirred up dust and debris for several blocks around the school and an aquatic center, police said.

Police determined the July 31 landing was not an emergency — a passenger wanted to buy an ice cream cake, the release said.

The pilot, who was not publicly identified, will appear in court in September.

